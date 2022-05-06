Rhode Island sod farmer provides suburban splendor

Behold the perfect lawn, the manicured lawn that would be the envy of any homeowner ready for another season of warm weather, a season of thatching and fertilizing, of mowing and raking.

It’s a suburbanite’s dream — enough to make the amateur gardener weep for joy with an earthy and mud-stained blend of exhausted satisfaction and unalloyed glee.

RICHMOND, R.I. – The spectacular emerald blanket stretches for nearly as far as the eye can see, a beautiful and undulant ocean of Kentucky bluegrass uninterrupted by a single ugly weed like those hideous dandelions.

There are an estimated 60 million lawns across this nation, a sea of green from Maine to California. And few people are more familiar with this particular obsession of the American homeowner than Brock Bouchard, whose family has operated Kingston Turf Farms here since 1967.

“My father was the only sod farmer in Rhode Island for I think three or four years,’’ Bouchard told me when I visited him on his turf farm here the other day. “And then the other farms, which were all potato farms then, saw that there’s no money in potatoes anymore.

“They thought: ‘We have all this land. Let’s switch over.’ So, they started to come on line.’’

And that’s why grass is king in these parts of Rhode Island, acres of rolling landscape that are lovingly tended to by men and women who ride on tractors, and know the difference between tall fescue and ryegrass.

There are a lot of lawns out there. If you stitched all of America’s lawns together, they would be, by one measure, the size of the state of Florida.

That’s a lot of grass.

Brock Bouchard surveyed the sod that is being sliced off the ground by a specialized sod-cutting machine. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Enough to sustain a lawn care industry that collects about $99 billion every year – a figure that means each US household is spending about $500 annually to keep lawns green, gardens tended, and weeds at bay.

Brock is 51 now. He presides over 350 acres of verdant land, which his father, Brian Bouchard, began to tend after his brother-in-law saw sod being raised in Pennsylvania and thought: That might be the future.

“The first sod cutter that we used was the kind you walked behind,’’ 78-year-old Brian Bouchard said. “We didn’t have one when we started so we had to go buy one. It cost $650. These new harvesters that you see out here are $350,000. Your mind can’t even wrap around that.’’

If there’s anyone who knows his way around your yard, who knows what keeps your lawn happy and knows that will kill it, it’s Brian Bouchard.

It’s knowledge he’s passed along to his son Brock.

“The questions we answer are the same questions we’ve answered for 50 years,’’ Brian Bouchard told me. “They ask: What should you do about fertilizer? What should you do about water? What should you do about mowing?’’

The answers? Take fertilizing for example.

“Well, they should fertilize more than they do,’’ Brian said. “It depends on the kind of grass, right? Six to 8 pounds of nitrogen a year. Most people don’t even begin to do that.’’

But here on this impossibly green patch of South County terrain, they know how to grow grass like Detroit knows how to make sedans, or Florida knows how to produce oranges. It’s part of their DNA.

Most sod varieties begin to root within 10 days to two weeks of installation. Too much shade slows the rooting process. Watering should be adjusted to deeper and more frequent soakings.

Got mushrooms? They are a sign of the composted soil mix used on sod farms and will wither away with proper care.

I talked about lawns, lawn care, and lawn obsession with the father and son as we watched a GPS-controlled irrigation unit walk back and forth across the endless acres of land here.

The sky was clear, the springtime sun was warm, and the greening grass held the promise that comes with this season of renewal and rebirth.

For the Bouchards, it’s the season they have built their lives around since the late 1960s when they began shipping their sod for use at Fenway Park, something they did for about 25 years.

“At 15, 16 years old we could walk into Fenway Park and walk right across the field,’’ Brock Bouchard told me. “And (Iongtime groundskeeper) Joe Mooney wouldn’t say anything. He adored us when we were kids.’’

When the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004, Kingston Turf Farms got the call that is part of the company lore.

“It was a secretive deal,’’ Brock said. “We couldn’t tell anybody that we did this. We brought all the sod [from Fenway] and we reinstalled it behind [my father’s] house at the edge of one of the turf fields and grew it back again.

“The following year for opening day, we harvested a bunch of sod and shipped it back up to Fenway and [the Red Sox] sold it. They took a square foot of sod from the 2004 World Series and put an authenticity tag on it and you could buy it and transplant it at your house.’’

It was all hush-hush. But when word leaked out, everyone wanted a piece of that World Series grass.

Bouchard inspected a section of sod. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

All of it is now part of Kingston Turf Farms’ long, emerald history, which is refreshed each year when the winds grow warm, the days grow long, and that emblem of home ownership, the lawn mower, is freed from the shed and coughs back to gasoline-powered life again.

“My mower at home mows 5 feet wide,’’ Brock Bouchard said. “The mowers we have at the turf farm mow 40 feet wide. So, one guy can go out with a 40-foot-wide mower and he can mow 100 acres in a day.

“We mow constantly. We mow every single day. The grass grows where it needs to be mowed. In the heart of the season, we can mow as much as every day. The mowing is what stimulates the plant to keep growing.

“To keep filling in. To keep flourishing.’’

To keep everything lush and green.

And – if you tilt your head and squint just a bit – it looks just a little bit like the perfect, to-die-for outfield at Fenway Park.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.