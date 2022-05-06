R.I.-based Bally’s is tapped to build a $1.7 billion casino in Chicago

The deal still needs to be approved by various boards and commissions, but Bally’s is seeking to make Chicago its flagship casino, complete with a 500-room hotel, 3,000-seat theater, and an outdoor music venue. It would open by June 2023.

On the same day that the company announced it had rejected a takeover bid from hedge fund Standard General, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she has selected Bally’s to build a $1.7 billion casino and resort in the country’s third-largest city.

It’s unclear what, if anything, the deal means for Rhode Island, where Bally’s owns casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, and has a headquarters in Providence.

The company agreed to an upfront payment of $40 million in Chicago, so you can imagine that officials in Lincoln and Tiverton would also like to see more money coming in for their casinos.

The Chicago announcement didn’t send the company’s stock price soaring, as it closed the day at $29.08 a share, down 3 percent (it was a bad market day for almost everyone). That’s in part because it rejected an attempt by Standard General, the company’s largest investor, to buy out the remaining shareholders at $38 a share.

