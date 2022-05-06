US Attorney Rachael Rollins recused from case against Newton District Court judge

A federal appeals court is currently weighing a request to dismiss the case against Joseph, as well as a now-retired court officer who was also charged.

Shelley M. Joseph was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of a federal proceeding after she helped a Dominican national flee from the back entrance of the Newton courthouse in April 2018.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins has been recused from prosecuting a high-profile case against a Newton District Court judge who was indicted in 2019 for helping an undocumented immigrant evade a federal agent who had come to the courthouse to detain him.

The most recent filing in the case, dated April 16, was signed off on by Rhode Island’s US Attorney Zachary Cunha, not Rollins.

When asked about the filing, Christina DiIorio Sterling, a spokeswoman for US Attorney Rachael Rollins, said: “the US Attorney is recused from the case.”

The case will continue to be assigned to the same line prosecutors out of the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts, but oversight will come from the Rhode Island US Attorney’s office, she said.

Dilorio Sterling declined to comment further on why Rollins was recused.

It could possibly be linked to Rollins’ action as Suffolk district attorney to prevent immigration officials from arresting people in state courts.

Less than a week after Joseph’s arrest in 2019, Rollins, then Suffolk district attorney, joined Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, immigration advocates, and public defenders to sue Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop immigration officers from making civil arrests in state courthouses.

The suit was dropped in 2021, when the Biden administration announced that ICE agents would no longer make routine arrests at courthouses except in special instances.

Joseph was arrested after an investigation by a federal grand jury in Boston. According to the indictment, an ICE officer was sent to Newton to arrest Jose Medina-Perez, a Dominican national who had entered the country illegally three times.

Medina-Perez, had been arrested by Newton police on March 30 on charges of drug possession and being a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania. In the courtroom, Medina-Perez’s lawyer told Joseph that his client would be deported if the ICE officer detained him, the indictment said. The court officer, who was also charged in the case, then escorted the man, his lawyer, and an interpreter out of the building.

At the time, the unusual charge against Joseph was criticized by immigration advocates as well as elected officials like Attorney General Maura Healey, who called it “politically motivated.”

