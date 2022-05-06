Worcester woman killed in fatal crash on Mass. Pike in Framingham

Upon their arrival, troopers found a 2020 Mini Cooper “had struck the trailer being pulled by the truck,” according to State Police. The operator was a 29-year-old woman, and she was determined dead at the scene, officials said.

State Police troopers assigned to the Weston Barracks responded to the 113.6 mile marker on I-90 westbound in Framingham around 2:40 a.m., officials said.

A Worcester woman was killed after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike in Framingham early Friday morning, State Police said in a statement .

Images of the wreck appear to show the vehicle wedged under the rear of the tractor-trailer with part of the car’s roof sheared off.

There were no other passengers in the car, according to the statement. The driver was not identified in the statement.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the Mini Cooper was possibly speeding prior to rear ending the tractor trailer,” according to the statement. “No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash.”

Middle- and left-lane closures were in effect until around 7 a.m., according to State Police.

Framingham police, Framingham fire and EMS, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner assisted State Police on scene, officials said.

The fatal crash is under investigation by members of Troop H of State Police with help from State Police’s collision analysis and reconstruction section and the State Police crime scene services section, according to the statement.

