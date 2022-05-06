‘Young Rich Widows’: This Providence-based thriller has a twist of its own

In her previous two page-turners — “For the Best” and “Little Voices” — she’s written about Rhode Island with a passion and knowledge that feels homegrown.

The Oklahoma native moved to Providence with her husband 11 years ago, and “fell in love” with the Ocean State. She has an eye for picking out those unique details that makes her work ring true to those who know and love the state (think: Big Blue Bug, Haven Brothers, or an Awful Awful).

In the midst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Lillie had an idea: to co-write a Providence-set thriller with three other genre writers. And write it as an audiobook only.

The resulting “Young Rich Widows,” an Audible original co-written with Kimberly Belle, Cate Holahan and Layne Fargot, has garnered rave reviews, making it to the top of the fiction charts on Audible.

In a nutshell: Providence, 1985. Four partners of a mafia-affiliated law firm are killed in a private jet crash, leaving four (now rich) young widows. The crash is initially ruled an accident, but something’s not adding up. The widows find themselves thrown together in search of the truth, with new danger and threats unfolding at every turn. #ListenWithPopcorn.

Author Vanessa Lillie dressed in the 1908s style of her new book, "Young Rich Widows," an audio thriller co-written with three other female writers. Vanessa Lillie

Providence, of course, is another character in the book.

Lillie talked with the Globe about diversity in the thriller genre, tips for Rhode Island writers, and how four people came together to write one twisty-turny thriller.

What was it like to cowrite an audio thriller? This was your idea. Did you reach out to the cowriters first, or Audible?

I reached out to the writers first, then we made the proposal to Audible. Audible’s been doing a lot of inventive projects, so I thought it would be interesting to try to go audio only.

How was the writing process different?

Writing with three other people was completely different than writing on your own. It almost had more of the feel of a writers’ room, like you see on TV — workshopping ideas, reading each others work, bouncing ideas off each other. It was so collaborative. Which is basically the opposite of writing a book on your own.

It sounds almost like you were writing a TV show.

That is exactly what it felt like. We broke the story down, we assigned chapters. We each wrote one of the four main characters. My character was Krystle, the Italian-American woman.

Did you have the ending in mind when you pitched it to the other writers?

So we started out taking almost two weeks for a lot of six or seven-hour Zoom sessions to really plot. We plotted the whole book as close as we could get. We made an Excel spreadsheet — what needed to happen, the different beats of the story. You were always thinking about what your character might be doing in that scene, their overall arc, development.

Once we had a game-plan, every week you needed to have one chapter written, and to read everyone else’s. If something wasn’t working in a scene, we’d talk to each other and figure it out.

You met your cowriters at a writing conference. Are you the only one with New England ties?

I am. I’d met each in-person once, at ThrillerFest in New York. I’d read their books and loved them and thought our voices would be distinct but could blend into one story.

I reached out in September 2020. We were all very lonely by then [laughs]. We wrote the proposal, Audible accepted it pretty quickly. Once we had the outline done, four chapters a week, it was just math. It was fast.

You mention the Turk’s Head Building, Caserta’s, LaSalle’s cannolis — were there any other local references you wanted to get in?

Hemenway’s had just opened in 1985, so we had two scenes there. And we were inspired by Season 1 of “Crimetown,” the podcast. One of the characters in it had this big house out in East Greenwich. We played off that and had a swinger house out in East Greenwich.

What TV shows or movies would you compare it to?

I think we pitched it as “The Firm” meets “The Widows,” but it’s campy. To me it has vibes of “The First Wives Club.” It’s like a thriller “First Wives Club.” [laughs] We each usually write serious thrillers with tortured main characters, so for us, this was like, “Let’s have some fun, be a little over-the-top.” We hope people will enjoy reading it the way we enjoyed writing it — the hair, the clothes, the silly one-liners. We just wanted to have fun in the middle of a pandemic.

You’re on the board of Sisters in Crime, which was founded in 1986 to promote the ongoing advancement, recognition and professional development of women crime writers. How did you get involved with them?

A: I started out volunteering with their publicity. I’ve been on the board four years now. The main piece is they provide community for writers. There’s a lot online, but they have local chapters, too. I think there’s almost 5,000 members total.

At the national level we have webinars and professional development opportunities; we do National Novel Writing Month together; we have an online platform geared toward writing and collaborating. They’re a big proponent of diversity and inclusion and take it very seriously. We actually have a consultant right now around diversity and inclusion because publishing can be a very white space.

Especially crime writing.

Absolutely. Thankfully, publishing is starting to have more diverse voices, and you need organizations supporting that work. Sisters in Crime have programs to help emerging writers, grants for aspiring authors of color, for LGBTQ+ writers. It’s really helping that pipeline.

What other local resources would you recommend for Rhode Island writers?

I love What Cheer Writers Club. It’s a beautiful co-working space, there’s a podcasting studio, classrooms you can rent, space for writing. It’s based in Providence, but it’s also virtual, and you can do so much online. It has a Grub Street vibe for sure. We’re really lucky to have it.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.