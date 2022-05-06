Accused killer wins GOP primary

When the Lebanon, Ind., couple got into a domestic dispute in late March, Wilhoite ‘’allegedly struck her in the head’' with a cement, gallon-size flower pot, placed her in his car, and dumped her body in a nearby creek, according to the Indiana State Police.

Andrew Wilhoite was charged in March in connection to the killing of his wife, Elizabeth ‘’Nikki’' Wilhoite, 41. She had completed her last chemotherapy treatment for her breast cancer diagnosis and was seeking a divorce after she found out her husband had been having an affair, according to the Lebanon Reporter.

An Indiana man who is accused of killing his cancer-stricken wife as she was seeking a divorce won his GOP primary this week from jail and will be on the November ballot — if he has not been convicted.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his wife’s killing, Wilhoite — who initially lied about her whereabouts but later admitted to killing her after she attacked him, according to prosecutors — won his Republican primary on Tuesday for one of the three open seats on the Clinton Township Board.

Election data shows that Wilhoite received 60 votes, while two other Republican candidates for the three seats received 106 and 100 votes, respectively. No Democratic candidates were on the ballot in the Clinton Township Board primary, but candidates in other parties could still make the ballot by November, reported WXIN. (Washington Post)

$45,000 minimum salary set for House staff

WASHINGTON — Addressing concerns about the working conditions for some Capitol Hill aides, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday a $45,000 minimum annual salary for House staff and teed up for a vote next week a resolution that would pave the way for aides to join a union.

While jobs on Capitol Hill are highly coveted and can lead to big salaries down the road, the work often involves grueling hours and low pay in a region where steep housing costs can leave little money for other necessities.

Lawmakers set the pay for their aides. The money comes from an allowance made available to each member to cover rent, equipment, salary, and other expenses incurred in performing their official duties.

Pelosi noted that the recent approval of a 21 percent increase in that allowance should more than cover the increased salaries. She encouraged members to use the increase “to honor the committed work of your staff members.’’

“Doing so will open the doors to public service for those who may not have been able to afford to do so in the past,’’ Pelosi said. “This is also an issue of fairness, as many of the youngest staffers working the longest hours often earn the lowest salaries.’’

The average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Washington is about $2,425 a month, according to Rent.com. And the average price of a studio is $1,942 a month, which over the course of a year, would still represent more than half the new minimum salary for House staffers.

An advocacy group called Issue One noted in a report earlier this year that the average House staffer in a member office has only been in their position for about 2 1/2 years, and that lagging pay and other factors had led to what it described as a “brain drain’' on Capitol Hill. (AP)

Greene cleared to seek reelection

ATLANTA — A judge in Georgia on Friday found that US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green can run for reelection, rejecting arguments from a group of voters who had challenged her eligibility over allegations that she engaged in insurrection. But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

State Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot announced his decision after a daylong hearing in April that included arguments from lawyers for the voters and for Greene, as well as extensive questioning of Greene herself.

State law says Beaudrot must submit his findings to Raffensperger, who has to decide whether Greene should be removed from the ballot. (AP)

Giuliani decides not to testify

WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election as his personal lawyer, on Thursday abruptly pulled out of a scheduled Friday interview with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after the panel refused to let him record the session.

Giuliani has been negotiating with the panel about testifying for months, and had finally reached an agreement to speak about matters other than his conversations with Trump or any other topic he believes is covered by attorney-client privilege, said his lawyer, Robert J. Costello.

Giuliani’s sudden withdrawal threatens what could have been a major breakthrough for the investigation. His testimony could have included details about interactions with members of Congress and others involved in the plans who were not Giuliani’s clients, Costello said. And with Giuliani under a subpoena to testify, the standoff raises the specter of yet another protracted legal battle between the committee and a former Trump aide.

The impasse began when Costello told the committee Thursday that Giuliani intended to record the interview on video. When the panel’s lawyers refused to allow him to do so, he canceled the meeting, Costello said.

“He’s willing to talk about anything that is not privileged,” Costello said. “The only sticking point we’ve had is recording the interview. Now, that tells me they’re more interested in keeping things secret than getting to the so-called truth. If you’re interested in the person’s testimony, why would you not agree to this?”

Costello said that Giuliani’s testimony was not yet off the table, and that he would continue to negotiate with the panel’s lawyers. He said that Giuliani, a former New York mayor, “simply doesn’t trust” members of the committee, specifically Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., and believes that they will selectively edit his testimony. (Washington Post)