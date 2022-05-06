fb-pixel Skip to main content

Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection

By KATE BRUMBACK The Associated Press,Updated May 6, 2022, 9 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in a courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta.John Bazemore/Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Georgia on Friday found that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green can run for reelection, rejecting arguments from a group of voters who had challenged her eligibility over allegations that she engaged in insurrection. But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

State Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot announced his decision after a daylong hearing in April that included arguments from lawyers for the voters and for Greene, as well as extensive questioning of Greene herself.

State law says Beaudrot must submit his findings to Raffensperger, who has to decide whether Greene should be removed from the ballot.

