Abortion, Democrats, and the Hispanic electorate: A complicated dynamic

The leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision — potentially wiping out constitutional abortion protections — has jolted the political landscape ahead of the November elections when control of Congress is at stake. A final SCOTUS decision won’t come out until June so the justices’ votes can theoretically change.

We’re about to find out in the midterm elections if that is still holds, at least in a key race in Texas.

The conventional wisdom has long been that US Latino voters generally hold more conservative than liberal views, particularly when it comes to abortion.

Still, both the Democratic and Republican parties are using the possible rollback of federal abortion rights to galvanize their bases. A Biden adviser told Axios that the president plans to use the expected SCOTUS decision to draw a stark contrast with congressional Republicans and convince the electorate that voting in November is crucial to protect Roe v. Wade and make it into federal law.

If that’s the case, a congressional Democratic primary in Texas could be key.

The 28th District, which includes Laredo and parts of the Rio Grande Valley and eastern San Antonio, is a majority-Latino seat occupied by Henry Cuellar since 2005. Cuellar — whose Laredo home was raided by the FBI early this year reportedly as part of a federal investigation of Azerbaijan-connected campaign donations — was the only Democrat who voted against a bill codifying abortion protections into federal law that passed in the House last year (the legislation was blocked in the Senate). Cuellar faces a strong primary challenge by progressive Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney, in the runoff on May 24.

In the first round, Cisneros got 47 percent of votes while Cuellar earned 48 percent. She has been endorsed by Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. But Democratic leadership, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, are backing Cuellar.

Cisneros has seized the Supreme Court leaked draft to call out Democrats for their support of the incumbent. “With the House majority on the line, I am calling on Democratic Party leadership to withdraw their support of Henry Cuellar, the last anti-choice Dem in the House,” Cisneros tweeted.

Cisneros is right. Texas has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. Remember Lizelle Herrera? She is the 26-year-old Rio Grande Valley woman who was arrested and charged with murder over a self-induced abortion last month. The case quickly made headlines and prosecutors in Starr County soon dropped charges and apologized, claiming that Herrera should have never been charged. Starr County is in Cuellar’s congressional district, by the way.

The South Texas region stands as a microcosm of the nuanced views within the Latinx electorate. The Rio Grande Valley is where former president Trump scored wide gains in the 2020 presidential election. But a significant slice of Latino voters is siding with Cisneros, and the hot issue of reproductive rights may help mobilize them in two weeks.

The data paint a clear picture of where Hispanics stand on abortion, challenging the conventional wisdom that they’re generally anti-abortion. A majority of Hispanic adults — 58 percent — support legal abortion in all or most cases, according to the Pew Research Center. And abortion bans have a disproportionate impact on people of color. Between 20 and 25 percent of abortion patients in the United States are Hispanic. Latinx people and other individuals of color often have limited access to health care and effective birth control.

Notably, Cuellar is not the only Democrat being called out. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who is up for reelection in 2024, was the focus of an email sent this week by Voto Latino. The political organization launched a campaign in January to unseat Sinema and is now targeting her for supporting the Senate filibuster “over the 36 million US women who could soon lose abortion access,” according the email.

Democrats can’t have it both ways. If they choose loyalty by backing Cuellar over a pressing and major policy priority — abortion rights — the Democratic Party is destined to lose credibility, key races, and potentially an important bloc of the Hispanic electorate.

