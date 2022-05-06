Eyes turn to the political battleground over abortion rights

The only real truth the editorial board addresses in “A looming rollback of rights must not stand” is in the May 4 editorial’s last sentence, when it points out that national and state lawmakers will now have to tackle this contentious issue. Laws are made in the individual states or in Congress. If the Supreme Court delivers an opinion in line with the leaked draft opinion, it wouldn’t outlaw abortion; rather, it would put it into the hands of legislators.

Many legal scholars have questioned the legal merits of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, including the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Many scholars also considered the decision to be judicial overreach. Many people in the general public disagree with the decision. So, putting this decision in the hands of the people’s representatives is the right thing to do. Let the states deal with it individually, or have Congress settle this for good.