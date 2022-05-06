fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

‘Kill the wabbit, kill the wabbit, kill the wabbit . . .’

Updated May 6, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Elmer Fudd and Bugs Bunny in the 1957 Looney Tunes short "What's Opera, Doc?"Warner Brothers

A. Z. Madonna’s article “I fell in love with classical music thanks to video games” (Weekend, April 29) reminded me of a construction site job I had once. The contractor couldn’t get everyone to show up on time every morning. I suggested they make a rule: Whoever shows up for work first gets to choose the radio station playing onsite for the day. The next day I got in first and chose classical. Later in the day, I heard a grizzled plumber say, “I feel like I’m working in a cartoon,” since that was the only time they ever heard classical music.

The next day everyone showed up early.

Advertisement

Peg Preble

Jamaica Plain

Globe Opinion