‘Kill the wabbit, kill the wabbit, kill the wabbit . . .’

A. Z. Madonna’s article “I fell in love with classical music thanks to video games” (Weekend, April 29) reminded me of a construction site job I had once. The contractor couldn’t get everyone to show up on time every morning. I suggested they make a rule: Whoever shows up for work first gets to choose the radio station playing onsite for the day. The next day I got in first and chose classical. Later in the day, I heard a grizzled plumber say, “I feel like I’m working in a cartoon,” since that was the only time they ever heard classical music.

The next day everyone showed up early.