Vast central office structure is core of BPS problems

The criticisms focus on leadership. It’s easy to blame the superintendent — the school official most known to the public — for everything that goes wrong, But transparency about a few current hot-button issues, however important, itself is not a solution. The problems in the Boston Public Schools have been clearly visible since long before the current leadership. They are not caused by individual failings. They are systemic.

Your April 24 editorial details problems at the Boston Public Schools, from gaps in serving English-language learners to concerns over an exodus of school principals, and calls for the district to be “transparent” about the challenges BPS is facing.

The BPS is a vast bureaucracy. The central office directory lists more than 500 employees besides the superintendent who oversee the more than 4,000 teachers and more than 4,000 support staff who run the more-than-46,000-student district. Yet in all my decades of involvement in the public schools, I have never seen a formal structural analysis of the central office and its many satellite offices.

Does the superintendent have an efficient organizational structure around and beneath her? Which departments are needed? What staffing does each department require? What are the lines of decision-making, communication, and accountability? What are the performance benchmarks?

Systemic issues demand a systemic solution. The time is right to bring in a professional business consulting firm to perform an exhaustive assessment — a sort of MRI — of the structure of the school department, so that the new superintendent’s leadership team can carry out an operational blueprint designed to serve the needs of students, and staffed to carry out policies efficiently. In a large bureaucracy, structure is policy.

Hubie Jones

Newton

The writer is dean emeritus of the Boston University School of Social Work and a charter trustee of City Year.

