In 2019, UFC thought Bridgewater’s Joe Lauzon would retire. Instead, he’s opening the main card of UFC 274.

So when Lauzon blitzed his opponent that night, finishing off Jonathan Pearce just 1:33 into the first round, many expected he would leave his gloves in the center of the octagon, indicating that it was his final bout.

In the days leading up to UFC on ESPN 6, other local fighters on the card paid tribute to the Bridgewater resident. They referred to the lightweight as a mentor and praised him for everything he did for the mixed martial arts community in the Boston area.

It seemed like an ideal farewell for Joe Lauzon when he won his fight at TD Garden in October 2019.

But there was no such gesture, much to the dismay of UFC president Dana White, who thought he had an agreement with Lauzon that the fighter would call it a career — win, lose, or draw.

That came as a surprise to Lauzon, who clarified his comments to White, pointing out that the deal was that if the fight had not gone well, he would not return. His impressive performance was enough to convince him he was not done.

Yet Lauzon would not fight for the next 2½ years, thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead he focused on moving his gym, Lauzon Mixed Martial Arts, to a bigger location in Raynham. He acknowledged that it was a scary time to expand his business, but it has worked out.

“The gym’s taken off,” said Lauzon, who turns 38 this month. “I’m totally happy running the gym and focusing on the gym every single day.”

But about a year ago, he got the urge to compete again, and he told the UFC folks to start sending him names of potential opponents. It was just a matter of finding the right situation.

“I have to like the opponent, I have to like the date, and I have to like the location,” said Lauzon. “If I like all three, I’m down.”

That opportunity presented itself when he was offered a fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The date and the opponent were to his liking, but the location, not so much. The two were originally scheduled to fight April 30 in front of a small crowd at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but Cerrone, who had fought in empty arenas during the pandemic, wanted no part of that.

Cerrone reached out to Lauzon, suggesting that the two legendary combatants were worthy of a bigger stage. Lauzon agreed, and soon Cowboy was asking White to move the fight to a larger venue. White acquiesced, and the two are now set to open the main card of UFC 274 Saturday night in Phoenix at the Footprint Center in what is a loaded field for a pay-per-view event.

It figures to be an entertaining matchup, with the two combining for 13 Fights of the Night and 20 other postfight bonuses in their lengthy careers. A title will not be on the line, but their future in the UFC could be at stake; White is suggesting the loser should retire. That may sound harsh, but it is understandable when you take a closer look at how each has fared recently.

Cerrone, 39, has gone 0-5 with one no-contest in his last six fights, while Lauzon is 2-4 over his last six bouts.

After the two joined forces to move the fight out of Las Vegas, there hasn’t been much trash talk leading up to Saturday’s stacked card, but that won’t lessen the intensity once they enter the octagon.

“We’re friendly, but I promise we’ll try to murder each other on Saturday,” said Lauzon. “That’s what we do.”

