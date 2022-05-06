Annoyed Sergio Garcia suggests he will leave PGA Tour for Saudi series

Things went sideways for Sergio Garcia at the 10th hole at TPC Potomac (Md.) during Thursday’s first round of the Wells Fargo Championship when his drive went left into what appeared to be a penalty area. And while searching for his ball, Garcia was heard on the television broadcast muttering about how a rules official had prematurely started the three-minute clock used on players who can’t find their shot. His comments — “I can’t wait to leave this tour,” “can’t wait to get out of here,” “just a couple more weeks until I don’t have to deal with you anymore” — seemed to suggest Garcia is among the golfers who will be leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, a rival circuit funded by Saudi money that is set to begin in June. Garcia has not publicly announced he will play but he has played numerous times at the Saudi International, a European tour event funded by the same source — Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the financial arm of the country’s government — as the new circuit.

In a clash of generations, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz overcame an injury to defeat his idol, Rafael Nadal, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, in the Madrid Open quarterfinals. The teen recovered from a bad ankle twist early in the second set to earn his first victory against Nadal, marking what could be the beginning of a change of guard in Spanish tennis. “It’s obvious there’s [a change in guard],” Nadal said. “He turned 19 yesterday, I’m almost 36 years old. If [the change] begins today or not, we will find out in the next months. I’m happy for him. He was better than me in several aspects of the game.”

NFL

Raiders president leaves less than year on the job

Raiders president Dan Ventrelle has left the organization less than a year after taking over the job. Owner Mark Davis announced in a statement Ventrelle “is no longer with the Raiders organization” but divulged no details around the decision.