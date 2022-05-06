Archbishop Williams boys’ lacrosse dances to comeback win with fourth-quarter surge

But McClay made a defensive adjustment, getting his midfield back more into coverage, and the host Bishops roared back for a dramatic 17-14 nonleague game over Rockland Friday night.

A five-goal deficit in the first quarter was deflating, but not totally a surprise. Archbishop Williams held its senior prom Thursday night, and boys’ lacrosse coach Cam McClay was a bit nervous how his senior starters might respond after a long night.

“They all came ready to go,” McClay said of his seniors. “They were prepared, and they wanted it tonight.”

The Bishops found more motivation after defenseman Shamus O’Toole left the game with an injury in the second half. McClay sensed his side rallied around the loss and stepped up in O’Toole’s absence.

“It was tough for them, but it led to a momentum swing,” McClay said.

With the game deadlocked, 11-11, entering the fourth quarter, the Bishops (5-6) pressed hard off the first faceoff and scored quickly to push ahead.

With attack Nick Buccella (2 goals, 3 assists), Nate Herman (3 goals, 1 assist), and Jake Cara-Donna (3 goals) sparking the offense, and goalie Will Lacey (15 saves) playing well, the Bishops hung on to secure the comeback nonleague win.

“They really did play four hard quarters of lacrosse,” McClay said. “I’m proud of them for coming together and getting this win.”

Billerica 16, Lowell 1 — Aidan Gibbons led the way with three goals and four assists, and Chris Hunt (2 goals, 2 assists) and Conor Doherty (goal, 3 assists) delivered strong performances to give the No. 13 Indians (9-2) a decisive Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Lynnfield 10, Manchester Essex 3 — Jack Calichman led the scoring with a goal and four helpers, AJ Chiaradonna picked up 10 ground balls and Ben Pimentel made 12 saves to lift the Pioneers (7-3) to a Cape Ann League win.

Oliver Ames 11, Middleborough 6 — Ben Reardon scored three goals with four assists, Wyatt Fritchman scored four goals, and Noah Isleib made 13 saves to lead the Tigers (5-7) to a nonleague win.

Whitman-Hanson 11, Abington 5 — Joe Concannon scored three times, and Chris Ross, and Collin Murphy and Connor McCarthy each added two goals and an assist to propel the Panthers (3-9) to a nonleague victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 15, Lowell 1 — Paige Murphy scored four goals, and Grace Leyne picked up a goal and two assists to lead the No. 20 Indians (8-3) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Bourne 13, Dighton-Rehoboth 7 — Madigan Kelly exploded for eight goals and an assist, and Brooke Lunedei netted five goals to carry the Canalmen (5-4) to a South Coast Conference win.

Haverhill 11, Tewksbury 8 — Alex Bushey scored six goals, and Katrina Savvas added three to power the Hillies (5-3) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory. Fiona Dean made nine saves in the win.

Medfield 18, Bellingham 0 — Maeve Kelly scored two goals, dished four assists and scooped three ground balls to lead the No. 6 Warriors (9-1) to a Tri-Valley League win.

Pentucket 17, Georgetown 5 — Lana Mickelson (5 goals, 2 assists) scored her 100th career goal, and Cat Colvin (3 goals, 2 assists) and Audrey Conover (2 goals, 2 assists) chipped in offensively to lead Pentucket (4-2) to a Cape Ann League win.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 5, Billerica 0 — Junior Will Cohen and sophomore Emmanuel Tran won 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles in what was the first varsity match for both, helping the Golden Warriors (8-1) sweep the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup.

Central Catholic 5, Haverhill 0 — Zach Channen and Arnav Lele swept at first and second singles, respectively, in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the Raiders (3-2).

Marblehead 4, Winthrop 1 — Jack Donovan won 6-2, 6-3, at second singles and the tandem of Jack Fobert/Nate Bowden ruled 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles to lead the Magicians (7-4) to a Northeastern Conference win.

Plymouth South 5, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Colby Consolati won 6-3, 6-1 at first singles, and Gavin Cloutman cruised 6-0, 6-3 at second singles to lead the Panthers (7-3) to a Patriot League win.

Girls’ tennis

Andover 5, Billerica 0 — Jennie Wang, Rachel Chen and Mia Thomas swept their respective singles matches in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the fourth-ranked Warriors (8-0).

Hingham 5, Marshfield 0 — At first singles, Mathilde Megard swept 6-0, 6-0, and in first doubles, Maggie O’Keefe/Teel Bowyer won 6-0, 6-1 to lead the No. 9 Harborwomen (7-0) to a Patriot League win.

Sandwich 5, Barnstable 0 — Emily Lopes won 6-2, 6-1 at first singles, and Kaity Landry/Grace Rothera won 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles to lead the Blue Knights (3-4) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Wellesley 5, Braintree 0 — Freshman Sarah Mackey won 6-2, 6-3 at third singles for the Raiders (5-4), handing No. 7 Braintree (6-1) its first loss in Bay State Conference action.

Boys’ volleyball

Chelmsford 3, Methuen 1 — Theo Farag amassed 24 kills and 6 blocks as the Lions (4-5) earned a Merrimack Valley Conference road win. Owen Rega added 12 kills and 3 blocks.

O’Bryant 3, Madison Park 0 — Behind 34 assists from Son Nguyen, the Tigers (11-2) scored a Boston City League home win. Paul Pitts-Dilley picked up his 100th career head coaching win.

