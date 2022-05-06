Greg Brown to replace Jerry York as Boston College men’s hockey coach

Boston College is naming Greg Brown its next men’s hockey coach, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal. The school is expected to announce the hire Friday afternoon.

He replaces Hall of Fame coach Jerry York, who retired last month after 28 seasons at BC and 50 years of coaching at the college level.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Brown, 54, who played for the Eagles from 1986-90, serving as captain his senior year. He was a two-time All-American, two-time Hobey Baker Award finalist, and is one of only three players in league history to win Hockey East Player of the Year twice.