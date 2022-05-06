Bridgewater-Raynham baseball tops BC High with big late comeback

“We’re showing we’re a top team in the state,” Morrison said. “With this win, even though it’s a one-run game, it’s still BC High. We’re enjoying this.”

Morrison’s walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh finished off a dramatic 5-4 win over second-ranked BC High that cemented B-R’s status as a contender.

B-R (10-2, No. 6 MIAA Division 1 power ratings) proved its resiliency, rallying from behind twice against an imposing BC High squad (10-4, No. 5 in Div. 1).

“Just an unbelievable game,” first-year B-R coach Mike Connolly said.

“Great game,” added first-year BC High coach Steve Healy. “It was a tug-of-war steel cage match.”

Senior leadoff hitter Colin Ronayne got B-R’s final rally started in the bottom of the seventh by drawing a walk. Senior James Nichols sacrificed him to second with a bunt and a wild pitch advanced Ronayne to third. Morrison, a junior first baseman, came up and quickly punched a single through the right side.

“I looked over at the bench and Mike said he wanted to go home,” Morrison said. “I wanted to get something in the air or on the ground through the hole and I did and we won the game. It was a great game. I couldn’t be prouder. A lot of joy and a lot of emotion.”

“He’s a special player,” Connolly said of Morrison. “It’s moments like that that separate you from everybody else. . . . You can either rise to the occasion or not, and he sure did. It was a special moment.”

It wasn’t the Trojans’ first comeback of the day, however. BC High took a 1-0 lead in the first when a hit by pitch, a two-base error and an RBI groundout by Gavin Donohue led to an unearned run against B-R starter Trent Smith, who was masterful over the next four innings.

“He was zoned in at school today,” Morrison said of Smith, who didn’t allow an earned run in 5⅓ innings. “No one really talked to him. He just did what he had to do. That kid was dealing today.”

Smith worked the bottom half of the strike zone and made several hitters look silly with his changeup, needing just 55 pitches to get 16 outs. He didn’t issue a walk, struck out five and allowed just three hits before getting pulled after giving up a one-out single to Niko Brini in the sixth. Brini’s single led to Cole Bohane’s two-run single to right-center on a 3-and-2 count with two outs, putting BC High ahead 3-2 midway through the sixth.

B-R answered right away as Morrison singled, then Nolan DeAndrade walked. Senior Mike Logiudice, a late scratch from the starting lineup, came in as a pinch hitter and laid down a perfect suicide squeeze bunt that became an RBI single. Senior Ryan Manning followed with an RBI infield single of his own as the Trojans regained the lead, 4-3, heading into the seventh.

With both teams running out of arms — they used a combined seven pitchers — the Eagles, who were playing their third game of the week and second in 24 hours, knotted the score, 4-4, in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by catcher Shea O’Reilly that plated junior Adam Regan.

But B-R had one last rally remaining.

“This is probably the best team we’ve played so far,” Smith said. “So to come out and win in this fashion is awesome.”

Abington 7, Cardinal Spellman 2 — Senior Mike Pineau led the way with three RBIs for the Green Wave (9-2) in the nonleague victory. Stephen Madden pitched 5⅔ innings and recorded the win with nine strikeouts.

Apponequet 2, Greater New Bedford 1 — Justyn Machie scattered eight hits and struck out five in a complete-game effort, and Tanner Audyatis and Liam MacPhail laced two hits apiece to lift the Lakers (7-5) to a South Coast Conference win.

Ashland 2, Medway 0 — Sophomore Ty Letichevsky struck out 16 while keeping the scoresheet clean for the Clockers (7-4) for the Tri-Valley win.

Bishop Stang 4, Dartmouth 3 — Aiden Cardoza went the distance, striking out seven for the Spartans (8-1) in the nonleague win. Seamus Marshall (two RBIs) had the walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh.

Boston Latin 5, Weston 4 — Teddy Chisholm recorded a pair of clutch two-out RBI hits for the Wolfpack (5-6) in the Dual County League clash. Hayden Groh struck out nine over six innings, allowing two earned runs for the victory.

Bourne 5, Seekonk 1 — Chris Klueber threw a complete game, striking out five and allowing just one unearned run for the Canalmen (2-4) in the South Coast win.

Canton 4, Attleboro 1 — Junior Hayden Rose homered for the Bulldogs (5-8) in the Hockomock victory.

Catholic Memorial 11, Weymouth 3 — Senior Brady Gaynor struck out seven and allowed four hits to earn the nonleague win for the Knights (8-3). Senior John Gannon (2 for 3) had a home run and three RBIs, and senior Nolie Mullen (2 for 3) added two RBIs.

Concord-Carlisle 9, Wayland 1 — Michael Soares pitched five innings of one-hit ball and went 4 for 4 for the Patriots (4-6) in the Dual County League tilt.

Hanover 2, Hingham 1 — Sophomore Gabe Knudsen twirled a complete game and senior Jack Fish delivered a go-ahead double for the Hawks (6-4) in the Patriot League win.

Holliston 8, Millis 3 — Junior Owen McCarron was a homer shy of the cycle, driving in three runs and pitching three innings for the Panthers (7-5) in the Tri-Valley tilt. Junior Nick Larche and sophomore Teddy Peters each drove in a pair of runs.

Hopkinton 7, Norton 2 — Joey Scardino drove in four runs to lift the Hillers (7-5) to the Tri-Valley win.

Ipswich 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Jeremy Lathrop (2 for 3) recorded an RBI and Finn MacLennen pitched five innings for the Tigers (3-7) in the Cape Ann Baker Division win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Waltham 1 — Jake Haarde homered in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Warriors (7-4) to the Dual County League win.

Marblehead 9, Winthrop 2 — Shane Keough led the offense with four RBIs for the Magicians (6-5) in the Northeastern Conference triumph. Ian Maude struck out eight.

Masconomet 3, Gloucester 1 — Erik Sibbach struck out 13 in a two-hitter for Masco (9-3) in the Northeastern Conference matchup. Matt Golini bunted in a pair of runs to lead the offense.

Medfield 5, Bellingham 1 — Senior Thomas Shurtleff took a perfect game into the seventh inning before settling for a 14-strikeout no-hitter for the Warriors (10-1) in the Tri-Valley League win. Junior Jack Collins went 3 for 4 with a homer and a pair of RBIs.

Needham 6, Natick 5 — Junior Jack Levine hit a late two-run double that gave the Rockets (6-5) insurance they needed in the Bay State Conference win.

North Attleborough 7, King Philip 6 — Trailing 5-2 entering the seventh, the No. 17 Red Rocketeers (9-3) scored four in the top of the frame to take the lead before the Warriors tied it to force extras. Derek Maceda scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, coming around from second on a double play, and Tyler DeMattio (2 RBIs) earned the Hockomock League win, striking out six and allowing one hit in relief.

Plymouth North 6, Quincy 0 — Junior Francis Comeau fired a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Eagles (10-3) in the Patriot League victory.

Plymouth South 4, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Tom Sullivan pitched a one-hitter to lead the Panthers (8-2) to a Patriot League win.

Scituate 15, Duxbury 7 — Connor Stone (1 for 2, home run), Jordan Barthel (2 for 4), and Mike Sheskey (2 for 3) each drove in three runs to guide the Sailors (8-3) to the Patriot League win.

Southeastern 7, Blue Hills 0 — Anthony Musto (3 for 4) stole three bases and scored two runs, and Nolan Sturdevant (1 for 3, 2 runs) legged out a triple to power the Hawks (6-3) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference win. The Hawks pitchers combined to throw 10 strikeouts.

Swampscott 4, Salem 0 — Pierce Friedman tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just one hit and striking out 13 to lead the Big Blue (6-5) to a Northeastern Conference Lynch Division win.

Westford 8, Cambridge 4 — Nic Bonica pitched five scoreless innings, and contributed a homer and three RBIs for the fifth-ranked Ghosts (10-0) in the Dual County League triumph.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Cam Kerry, Joe Pohoryles, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.