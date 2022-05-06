Carlos Correa avoids broken finger, injured list after hit by pitches

The CT scan Friday confirmed that he did not suffer a fracture, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. He’s just bruised and sore.

The Minnesota Twins have avoided a scare with star shortstop Carlos Correa , whose right middle finger is not broken as initially feared following a hit-by-pitch in Thursday’s loss at Baltimore.

His status will be evaluated day to day, and he won’t have to go on the injured list.

“The reality is it’s just going to be inflammation and soreness management,” Falvey said.

For now, top prospect Royce Lewis will replace Correa. Lewis was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to make his major league debut against the Athletics, filling the roster spot of infielder Luis Arraez, who was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Correa was plunked twice in Minnesota’s loss at Baltimore on Thursday. The first one in the fifth inning appeared to graze off his left forearm and get him in the right shoulder. The second one in the eighth inning hit his right hand while it was on the handle of the bat with him in the middle of a half-swing. The ball went into fair territory, and Correa was easily retired on a groundout.

After a slow start at the plate to his first season with the Twins, Correa was just getting going with a .412 batting average (14 for 34) and eight RBIs in his last eight games.

After signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins that comes with an opt-out clause after this season and next, Correa has provided instant leadership and a steady presence at shortstop where he won the 2021 AL Gold Glove Award.

The Twins, who took a 2½-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central entering their game against Oakland on Friday, have been stretched thin this week.

Manager Rocco Baldelli, Arraez and starting pitcher Dylan Bundy all tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, sidelining them for the time being. They were experiencing mild symptoms. Bench coach Jayce Tingler has taken over as temporary manager with Baldelli out. Falvey addressed reporters via video conference, because he, too, had COVID-19.

First baseman Miguel Sanó is out indefinitely, facing surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. He was hurt jumping up and down to celebrate a walk-off victory over Detroit on April 26, then aggravated the injury while trying to play through the discomfort on Saturday at Tampa Bay.

Another key cog in the lineup, left fielder Alex Kirilloff, has been out for the last month due to right wrist inflammation.

Mets still reliving comeback for the ages

The previous 330 times the New York Mets trailed by six runs in the ninth inning, they had lost.

“I’m sure everyone counted us out,” Brandon Nimmo said Thursday night. “These guys, they don’t give up. With that mentality, anything is possible.”

The Mets staged a most remarkable comeback, erasing a six-run deficit in the ninth inning to beat the flabbergasted Philadelphia Phillies, 8-7. Nimmo delivered a tying, two-run single, then scored on Starling Marte’s tiebreaking double to end a string of 857 consecutive losses by MLB clubs when trailing by six runs or more in the ninth, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I’m an optimist, I just keep going until they blow the whistle,” Nimmo said. “You just never give up. The stats can say all they want. They can say it can’t be done. But that’s why you play the game.”

With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer. Mark Canha added an RBI infield single that clanked off pitcher Corey Knebel (0-2), and J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI double before Nimmo and Marte finished off the high point of the NL East-leading Mets’ season so far.

“Just strung a lot of good at-bats together by good hitters,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

It’s the first time New York trailed by at least six runs in the ninth and won since Sept. 13, 1997, when Carl Everett hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth and the Mets went on to beat the Montreal Expos in extra innings. It was just the third time in Mets history they have come back from at least six runs down in the ninth to win, according to Elias.

The Friday night game between the teams was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader.

Rain ravages schedule

The Mets and Phillies were one of five weather postponements among the scheduled 15 games Friday night around the majors, with the Pirates and Reds also delayed.

⋅ Toronto’s game in Cleveland became the fourth Guardians home game called off about 3½ hours before the scheduled first pitch. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, Cleveland’s third of the season, with Toronto’s Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27 ERA) against Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA) and Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.79 ERA) scheduled against Triston McKenzie (1-2, 2.70 ERA).

⋅ The Dodgers and Chicago Cubs were rained out in Chicago and rescheduled for Saturday night as the second half of a split doubleheader. The Cubs announced Drew Smyly will come off the bereavement list to start the doubleheader opener, with Daniel Norris scheduled to make his first start of the season in the second game.

⋅ Kansas City and Baltimore will try to play a doubleheader Sunday, though the weather could still be an issue Saturday night at Camden Yards. This is Kansas City’s only scheduled visit to Baltimore in 2022.

⋅ The Yankees postponed their series opener with Texas nearly eight hours before game time because of a forecast for sustained inclement weather. They scheduled a single-admission doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:35 p.m. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday afternoon, when there is again a significant chance of rain in the Bronx.

The teams didn’t immediately announce their pitching plans for Saturday. Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA) was scheduled to start for New York on Friday night against Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89), a former Yankees farmhand who was traded to Texas in a deal for slugger Joey Gallo last July.

Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill has his day in arbitration

Two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder Tyler O’Neill went to a salary arbitration hearing with the St. Louis Cardinals, asking a three-man panel to award him $4.15 million rather than the team’s $3.4 million offer. A decision is not expected for several weeks.

O’Neill set career bests last year with a .286 average, 34 homers and 80 RBIs, finishing eighth in NL MVP voting. He is hitting .213 with two homers and 19 RBIs this season.

In his fifth major league season, O’Neill has a .256 average with 57 homers and 157 RBIs.

He made $604,700 last year and is eligible for arbitration for the first time. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

O’Neill’s case was the third argued after Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser and Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier. Seventeen additional players remain eligible for arbitration, with hearings scheduled through June 24.