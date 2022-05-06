Game 27: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Shohei Ohtani show has left town, mercifully. The Red Sox dropped to six games below .500 after the Angels’ two-way sensation dominated on the mound in an 8-0 win Thursday afternoon.
The Sox will look to move on this weekend when they host the White Sox for a three-game series. It will be a new experience for viewers for Friday night’s opener, which will be streamed on Apple TV+.
Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound, facing a White sox team that has won three in a row.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
WHITE SOX (11-13): TBA
Pitching: RHP Vince Velasquez (1-2, 4.58 ERA)
Advertisement
RED SOX (10-16): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-0, 2.51 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: Apple TV+, WEEI-FM 93.7
White Sox vs. Eovaldi: José Abreu 1-6, Tim Anderson 3-6, Adam Engel 0-1, Leury García 1-3, Yasmani Grandal 2-8, Reese McGuire 1-6, AJ Pollock 1-2, Luis Robert 1-3
Red Sox vs. Velasquez: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 3-9, Jackie Bradley Jr. 3-3, Bobby Dalbec 1-3, Rafael Devers 2-5, Kiké Hernández 1-3, J.D. Martinez 2-7, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Trevor Story 5-17, Alex Verdugo 0-4, Christian Vázquez 1-3
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have lost five straight series, and are 1-6-1 in series play this season, including 0-2-1 at home.
Notes: Eovaldi is 2-1 with a 5.63 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the White Sox. In his last start, he struck out eight in seven shutout innings Saturday at Baltimore. He retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced in his 28th career scoreless start of at least six innings. … Velasquez is making his sixth career appearance and fifth start against Boston. He has a 8.47 ERA in 17 innings against the Red Sox after being tagged for eight runs in 2 ⅓ innings last July 9 at Fenway while pitching for Philadelphia.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.