Game 27: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Shohei Ohtani show has left town, mercifully. The Red Sox dropped to six games below .500 after the Angels’ two-way sensation dominated on the mound in an 8-0 win Thursday afternoon.

The Sox will look to move on this weekend when they host the White Sox for a three-game series. It will be a new experience for viewers for Friday night’s opener, which will be streamed on Apple TV+.

Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound, facing a White sox team that has won three in a row.