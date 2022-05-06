Liv DeLong works her magic, No. 6 Amesbury softball rolls past North Reading

DeLong’s tireless drive paid off once again, as the senior ace dealt a shutout, striking out 11 and surrendering two hits, as No. 6 Amesbury cruised to a five-inning, 12-0 win over North Reading in a battle of Cape Ann League division leaders Friday.

DeLong pitches to her father, Jeff, in the driveway constantly. He sits on a bucket equipped with a batting glove under his glove, the same that he has used since DeLong was in third grade, and catches for DeLong until his hand gives out.

Ask anyone about Liv DeLong and they will mention her dogged work ethic.

“The pitchers work an hour alone every day,” Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters said. “They work on the wall. They throw two or three hundred pitches on the wall, just to get strength, momentum, and then they pitch. Liv’s work ethic is simply amazing.”

DeLong utilized her fastball brilliantly, generating a plethora of swings and misses. The Boston University commit threw only 18 balls compared with 57 strikes and struck out 11 of the 17 hitters that came to the plate. With strong spin rates and a quality rise ball, the inclusion of a changeup into the arsenal has helped keep hitters off balance.

“She only threw [the changeup] five or six times today, but she’s feeling more confident using it,” Waters said. “She struck out a couple batters with it.”

North Reading (6-5) has a potent offense, averaging 9.6 runs per game entering the contest, but DeLong and fellow senior Alena DeLisle have surrendered three total runs all season for Amesbury (11-0) as a duo who hit their spots and don’t leave the ball over the plate.

“We definitely need to keep it up,” DeLong said. “Going into games, you think, ‘How can we hold this team to no runs or how can we hold them to one run?’ I knew they were going up there ready to hit, so I had to bring my ‘A’ game.”

All nine batters had a hit for Amesbury, which totaled 14 as a team. Senior captain Ella Bezanson finished 3 for 3 with a walk, two stolen bases, three runs scored, and two RBIs. Fellow senior captain Olivia Levasseur went 2 for 4 with a double, a run scored, and three RBIs.

Cambridge 4, Westford 1 — Naziha Alfrid allowed only three hits and recorded an RBI, pacing the Falcons (8-4) to a Dual County League over the No. 2 Ghosts (9-2).

Case 19, Old Rochester 0 — Olivia Silva collected three hits and six RBIs, and Lexi Yost, Abby Sirois, Hailey Berube and Emera Marcello all belted two hits for the Cardinals (8-4). Hailey Berube struck out eight and surrendered only two hits over five innings of work in the South Coast Conference win.

Central Catholic 16, Andover 0 — Hayley Rapaglia belted a solo home run and Caitlyn Milner picked up four RBIs, propelling the Raiders (5-4) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 victory.

Concord-Carlisle 8, Wayland 2 — Coach Lisa McGloin earned her 400th career win as the Patriots (3-6) prevailed in the Dual County League matchup.

Dartmouth 5, Bishop Stang 2 — Aubrey Carberry collected two hits for the Indians (6-5) in the nonleague win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 12, Nauset 2 — Senior Julia Hicks struck out three and went 4 for 5 at the plate, driving in a run for the Dolphins (7-3). Junior Jordyn Pineau led the D-Y defense with six putouts in center field in the Cape & Islands win.

Greater New Bedford 12, Apponequet 2 — Madison Medeiros struck out nine hitters to earn her 13th win of the year in the circle for the No. 9 Bears (14-0). Kylee Caetano led the offense, going 4 for 5 with a home run and 2 RBIs in the South Coast Conference win.

King Philip 1, North Attleborough 0 — Sophomore Jo Bennett pitched a shutout, notching nine strikeouts, and senior Meg Sherwood recorded the game’s lone RBI, leading the No. 4 Warriors (12-1) to a Hockomock League win. Kelly Colleran didn’t surrender an earned run and struck out 19 for the Red Rocketeers (7-4).

Latin Academy 5, Lynnfield 4 — Sophie Buzzelle dropped in an infield hit that scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh for the Dragons (8-4) in the nonleague showdown.

Lowell 10, North Andover 0 — Giana LaCedra struck out 16 and allowed just one hit, pacing the No. 16 Red Raiders (8-4) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win. Ashley Anderson recorded three hits and three RBIs.

Masconomet 15, Essex Tech 8 — Anna Fennell earned the complete game victory and collected three hits and two RBIs for Masco (8-3) in the nonleague win.

Medway 15, Ashland 5 — Shea O’Neill (3 hits) drove in four runs, and Sarah Peterson and Olivia Klaus knocked in three each to drive the Mustangs (7-3) to a Tri-Valley League win.

Norton 6, Hopkinton 4 — Bella Vittorini and Liana Danubio combined to allow three hits and Morgan Antosca collected four hits and two RBIs for the Lancers (7-3) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Pentucket 10, Ipswich 1 — Emma Lopata hit her first home run and Molly LeBel registered her 100th strikeout of the season, powering Pentucket (6-6) to a Cape Ann League win.

Plymouth North 11, Quincy 4 — Meg Banzi and Ari Durette each clubbed a home run and Caroline Collins struck out 10, leading the No. 13 Eagles (10-1) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win.

Sandwich 24, Barnstable 11 — Cece Donovan belted a grand slam for the Blue Knights (2-9) in the Cape & Islands League win.

Saugus 13, Salem 0 — Senior Ryann Moloney went 3 for 5, driving in five runs for the Sachems (6-4), and senior Felicia Reppucci went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs in the Northeastern Conference win.

Silver Lake 14, North Quincy 2 — Delaney Moquin notched multiple hits at the plate and struck out 10 over five innings, pacing the No. 17 Lakers (11-1) to a Patriot League win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 11, Old Colony 9 — Alli Traynor collected two hits and two RBIs, and Hannah Dailey drove in a run for the Vikings (7-4) in the Mayflower Athletic Conference tilt.

Stoughton 12, Milford 0 — Alyssa Edwards belted a two-run homer and Sydney Menz scored three runs for the Black Knights (7-5) in the Hockomock win. Junior Kerry Driscoll allowed no hits over five innings and struck out three.

Taunton 15, Foxborough 1 — Angie Lynch finished 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and a walk, pacing the No. 5 Tigers (10-1) to a Hockomock League win.

Tewksbury 2, Methuen 1 — Sam Ryan recorded seven strikeouts and added an RBI at the plate, lifting the No. 11 Redmen (11-1) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Whitman-Hanson 7, Plymouth South 6 — Junior Liv Turocy belted a two-run double to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh and freshman Makenna Kirschner floated a walkoff single to right field for the Panthers (3-8) in Patriot League action.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Joe Pohoryles, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.