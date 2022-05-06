Nate Eovaldi, Red Sox can’t get untracked in loss to White Sox

But the depths of the Red Sox’ offensive struggles are defined not by their inability to hit elite pitching, but rather by their failure to do much of anything against pitchers of far less distinction. On Friday night, in what seemed an opportunity for the Red Sox to correct course in a matchup of ace Nate Eovaldi against White Sox righty Vince Velasquez, the team’s meager production continued in a 4-2 home loss that dropped Boston to 10-17 — alone in last place in the AL East, nine games behind the Yankees.

To struggle against Shohei Ohtani? Unfortunate, but forgivable against a pitcher with an apocalyptic arsenal. Kevin Gausman? Join the club.

Velasquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA) came into Friday night 0-7 with a 13.50 ERA in his prior seven road starts. Yet for much of the game, he looked well-nigh unhittable against the Sox, who managed just three hits and one run over five innings against the Chicago righty.

The contest marked the 13th straight in which the Sox scored no more than three runs against an opposing starter. Over that stretch, top-of-the-rotation standouts such as Ohtani and Gausman have combined with less-decorated starters such as Jordan Lyles, Spenser Watkins, and Velasquez to forge a 1.99 starters’ ERA against the sawdust-wielding Red Sox — a stretch in which Boston is 3-10.

Meanwhile, Eovaldi (1-1, 2.94) — whose unrelenting attack on the strike zone typically results in remarkably pitch efficient outings — instead labored in a way that he hadn’t in years. He needed 72 pitches to navigate the first three innings, tied for his most in any outing since 2013.

Though he managed to work around a bases-loaded jam in the first and cruised through a scoreless second, Eovaldi could not find a sustainable rhythm, and the White Sox lineup took advantage of the Red Sox ace’s off night in his second trip through their order.

Back-to-back singles by Tim Anderson and A.J. Pollock put runners on the corners to open the top of the third, with the White Sox scoring their first run when José Abreu drove in Anderson on a sac fly. With Eovaldi lacking putaway stuff in two-strike counts, a narrow deficit soon became an ominous one for the Red Sox.

With Pollock on first and one out, Luis Robert fouled off a pair of 2-and-2 pitches (fastball, splitter) — two of the 10 two-strike foul balls against Eovaldi in the first three innings. With those two offerings spoiled, Eovaldi tried to lock up Robert with a curveball. Instead, the White Sox slugger remained comfortably anchored and squared the pitch as it broke over the inner half of the plate.

The 389-foot launch over the Wall put the White Sox up, 3-0. It was the fourth homer of the year by Robert, and disconcertingly, the eighth homer allowed by Eovaldi in his first 32 innings of 2022 — matching a total that it took him 22 starts and 126 innings to reach in 2021.

Still, on a night when he lacked electric stuff and had to nibble — resulting in three walks by the White Sox, the first time in 25 starts that Eovaldi permitted more than two free passes — he avoided further damage. He concluded his five innings having allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts, keeping the contest within theoretical reach at 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Red Sox did indeed make that field-goal deficit seem surmountable. Alex Verdugo snapped an 0-for-12 skid by mashing a double off the fence in center against White Sox starter Vince Velasquez, and two batters later, Jackie Bradley Jr. clapped the Wall for a one-out RBI double that brought the Red Sox within 3-1.

A groundout and hit batter put runners on the corners with two outs for Trevor Story. But with a chance to tie the game with an extra-base hit, the Red Sox newcomer instead got rung up on a two-strike check-swing against a Velasquez slider — a questionable determination by first-base ump Carlos Torres that both Story and Alex Cora protested to no avail.

After the White Sox tacked on an eighth-inning run against Ryan Brasier, the Red Sox showed another glimmer of life in the bottom of the inning thanks to Friday night callup Jarren Duran. The 25-year-old lined a hit to right that scooted under the glove of Chicago outfielder A.J. Pollock, allowing Duran to roar into third with a triple. A run-scoring groundout by Story made it a 4-2 contest.

But the Sox could do no more, with White Sox closer Liam Hendriks dispatching both the Red Sox and the remnants of an announced Fenway crowd of 30,944 with three ninth-inning strikeouts — the last on an elevated 97 m.p.h. heater against Duran — as the Red Sox’ early-season crater deepened.

