Providence signs men’s hockey coach Nate Leaman to multi-year extension

“Providence has been my home for the last 11 years and I am thrilled to remain a Friar,” Leaman said in a statement.

“... We are fortunate to be given the resources to compete at a high level each season and to play our home games at Schneider Arena – one of the best facilities in college hockey. I will always appreciate the support we have received. I’m really excited for next season and the team we are returning.”

Leaman was considered a finalist for the head coach opening at Boston College, which was created when legendary coach Jerry York retired last month. BC is expected to announce its next head coach soon.

Since arriving in Providence in 2011, Leaman’s teams have gone 225-136-51. The 225 wins rank second in program history behind Lou Lamoriello (248). Under Leaman, Providence has an 8-5 record in the NCAA tournament, including two trips to the Frozen Four and a national championship in 2015. The Friars have posted 20-plus wins in seven seasons and winning records in 10 consecutive seasons. Additionally, they have appeared in six Hockey East semifinals, including the Hockey East Championship in 2018, and also claimed a share of the Hockey East regular season title in 2016.

During his tenure, Leaman has coached 30 NHL draft picks in addition to three undrafted players currently under NHL contracts. Six All-Americans have played under Leaman since his arrival at Providence: Jon Gillies, Mark Jankowski, Jake Walman, Jacob Bryson, Josh Wilkins, and Jack Dugan. He has also coached five players selected to play for the U.S. National Junior Team, including Gillies (2013, 2014), Erik Foley (2017), Parker Ford (2020), Brett Berard (2021 and 2022) and Patrick Moynihan (2021).

Leaman has been a part of three US National Junior Team coaching staffs, including his first stint as head coach in 2021, winning Team USA’s fifth gold medal in tournament history. This summer he will again serve as head coach for the 2022 World Junior Championship in August. He also served as an assistant coach for the bronze medal-winning 2007 squad that competed in Leksand and Mora, Sweden. He was also an assistant coach for the 2009 team that played in Ottawa, Ontario and on the 2021 US Men’s National Team in Riga, Latvia.

Prior to accepting the Providence job, Leaman served as head coach for eight seasons at Union College. He has a career 363-263-86 record in 19 seasons at the Division 1 level at Union and Providence. In 2011 he was awarded the Spencer Penrose Award as the top coach in NCAA Division 1 men’s ice hockey and was also a finalist for the honor four other times (2010, 2015, 2016, 2019). Leaman was honored as the Hockey East coach of the year in 2016 and was named ECAC coach of the year in both 2010 and 2011.

“We are delighted that Nate will continue to lead our men’s hockey program,” athletic director Bob Driscoll said. “Over the past 11 years, Nate has made an incredible impact at the College – a national championship and six NCAA Tournament appearances are just a few of the reasons why he’s one of the top college hockey coaches in the country. Nate has been and continues to be the perfect fit for Providence College men’s hockey.”

