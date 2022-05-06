Penalty box attendant struck by falling glass at TD Garden, taken off on stretcher

The man, whose identity was not immediately known, appeared to be hit in the head and shoulders by the glass, which was shaken loose by fans celebrating David Pastrnak’s goal at 14:53, which made it 3-1, Bruins.

Late in the second period of the Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3 at TD Garden, an NHL official stationed in one of the penalty boxes was taken off the ice on a stretcher after he was injured by a falling pane of glass.

The game paused for approximately five minutes as trainers and medical personnel put a neck brace on the man, who was moving and talking, and loaded him onto a stretcher.

Security escorted a fan from the area.

The NHL has periodically reminded fans throughout the years that banging on the glass is dangerous, and can do harm to others. The panes along the boards are designed to be removed, and to flex from contact from hits.

In the Bruins’ 2012 playoff series against the Capitals, a Game 1 celebration saw fans dislodge a pane of glass, which fell on former Bruins center David Krejci. He was not injured.





