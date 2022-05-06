These cost-conscious Red Sox are no bargain, and other thoughts

The bumbling Bostons went into Friday with a record of 10-16, tied for last place in the AL East with the Orioles, 8½ games behind the first-place Yankees. The Franchy Cordero All-Stars have lost five consecutive series. Some Red Sox fans have taken to calling the 99-day lockout “The Good Old Days.”

MILWAUKEE — Picked-up pieces while waiting for someone to call traveling or charging on Giannis …

It’s never a good thing when the local baseball season is already over in the first week of May. The Sox are not out of contention yet, and having six American League teams in the playoffs gives them hope …

But seriously?

Are Sox ownership and the front office appropriately embarrassed by this product in the first four weeks of the season? Also, why is Chaim Bloom asking us to be “patient”?

Like it or not, the surprising success of the 2021 Red Sox (they actually came within two wins of the World Series) might have been the worst thing that could have happened to this year’s edition. October’s success deluded the cost-cutting ownership and free-cycling Bloom into thinking that they had figured things out.

The Sox fell in love with their practice of plucking players from the waiver wire and combing big league trash bins for diamonds in the rough. So they did nothing — except trade Hunter Renfroe for JBJ and assemble a pitching staff from Filene’s Basement.

The Sox capped their horrible offseason by insulting Xander Bogaerts, their best player, with a lowball contract extension offer, then signing Trevor Story as Bogaerts’s eventual replacement.

Bogaerts, who may have to be traded Jon Lester-style if the nosedive continues, has been the Sox’ only consistently good player, while Story (.210, no homers) is reminding us of Carl Crawford.

It’s a bad sign that Story ducked the media and “went to hit” after he was booed for his four-strikeout performance Thursday afternoon. Story is a veteran. Taking a few questions before “going to hit” is not hard. He knows that.

The result of ownership’s/Bloom’s bargain-hunting is the totally dysfunctional lineup and Raging Bullpen we’re seeing on a daily basis. They’ve been pounded by every team in the division. They came into Friday having been outscored, 15-0, in their last 11 innings against the Angels. Anti-vax twins Kyrie Houck (“I’ll do anything for the team”) and Kyrie Crawford were crushed in Thursday’s 8-0 loss.

Oh, and can someone explain how the major-market Red Sox can go into the season without a big league first baseman? Two years in a row?

An amazing number of fans continue to tolerate the decay because “this ownership has given us four championships.” Swell. How long do the Red Sox get a free pass for that? They have finished in last place four times in the last 10 seasons — almost impossible when playing in the same division as the Orioles.

Being out of contention every other year is simply not acceptable given the highest ticket prices in baseball and the ever-rising wealth of ownership.

▪ Quiz: Four of the last seven NBA championships have been won by first-year coaches. Name them (answer below).

▪ Draft grades and reviews after last weekend were not kind to the Patriots. USA Today ranked Bill Belichick as the No. 1 loser (“This year’s results were the most puzzling in some time”). Traditional Friend of the State Peter King said, “I don’t get New England,” characterized drafting Cole Strange at 29 as a “naive move,” and said there was “no indication” that Strange would not have been available to the Patriots with their second-round pick at 54. Ubiquitous Mel Kiper graded the Patriots draft C+, NFL.com gave it a C, and Pro Football Focus a D.

▪ The Bears let go of national scout Chris Prescott after Prescott, in an interview with ESPN, said this of Chicago’s second-round pick, Jaquan Brisker: “He’s a — what would we call it? — PHD? Poor, hungry, and desperate. Football is his life.”

▪ Manager Gabe Kapler and the Giants are at the forefront hiring folks who did not play high-level baseball as coaches. A Wall Street Journal report notes that of the 15 people listed as a Giants “coach” or “director,” only four played in the majors, and another four never played professional baseball. Question: Is this a good thing or a bad thing for baseball?

▪ A couple of weeks ago, I submitted a wiseguy question regarding which American professional sports venue would be first to seize “untapped revenue streams” by selling naming rights to arena/ballpark restrooms. It turns out the Red Sox are way ahead of me on this one.

Zipping up at Fenway recently, I couldn’t help but notice the large-but-tasteful CINTAS logo on the bathroom wall: “Proud sponsors of the Red Sox Restrooms.”

▪ The Yankees had no issues with players putting their personal freedom ahead of the team. All Yankee players made it into Toronto for their series against the Blue Jays.

▪ Wow. Free furniture if the Red Sox sweep the 2022 World Series. Hmmmm. You have a better shot with Publishers Clearinghouse.

▪ Kyrie Irving’s latest on the ETCs podcast: “I had the opportunity to play away games still, but there was no plan in place, there was no vision of how it was going to work for our team. And I think that really impacted not just me, but a lot of people. Just had to sit in that hot seat for a little bit and deal with it. The life of a martyr, bro.”

▪ Watching James Harden and Doc Rivers stagger in these NBA playoffs reminds me of the final scene in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” when Paul Newman and Robert Redford are bloodied and cornered, preparing to get taken down by the Bolivian army.

▪ NBA official reviews are deadly dull, prohibitively long, and there are far too many of them. Coaches who overdo the challenge should be locked in a room and forced to watch a two-hour reel of Charlie Moore the Mad Fisherman.

▪ Still brilliant, relevant, and insightful, 88-year-old Hubie Brown is in Milwaukee as part of ABC’s Saturday afternoon Celtics-Bucks broadcast team. Brown took a Knicks team to a seventh game against the world championship-bound Larry Bird Celtics in the 1984 conference semifinals. His assistant coach on that team was Rick Pitino, freshly plucked from the Boston University bench.

▪ RIP Erich Barnes, a cornerstone cornerback for the 1960s New York football Giants, who died April 29 at the age of 86. Those Giants were telecast into Greater Boston homes every fall Sunday in the early 1960s.

▪ After a four-year hiatus, the New York Rangers returned to the Stanley Cup tournament with a 4-3 loss in triple overtime against Pittsburgh Tuesday. It was the longest game ever played at “new” Madison Square Garden (1968) and included 151 shots on goal.

▪ Special moment this weekend for the Don Sweeney family. The Bruins general manager will deliver the commencement address for Nichols College at the DCU Center in Worcester Saturday, then present a diploma to his son, Jarrod, a member of the Class of 2022.

▪ Friends and family of the late Bob Bigelow will gather at Manchester Field in Winchester June 11 to officially unveil basketball courts renovated with funds from the Bob Bigelow Memorial Fund and Scholarship.

▪ Quiz answer: Steve Kerr, 2015 Warriors; Tyronn Lue, 2016 Cavaliers; Nick Nurse, 2019 Raptors; Frank Vogel, 2020 Lakers.

