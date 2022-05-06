Trevor Story not dodging criticism of his early season struggles

Story heard boos at Fenway Park in response to his 0-for-4, four-strikeout Thursday afternoon against Angels ace Shohei Ohtani . Yes, Story heard the crowd response. But even as he admitted such a fan reaction had not been a part of his experience over six years in Colorado, Story said he had no issues with the negative reaction to his performance.

When Trevor Story broke into the big leagues with the Rockies in 2016, he made a dazzling immediate mark, hitting homers in his first four games. The start of a new chapter of his career in Boston has not gone as smoothly.

“Of course you hear it, but that’s part of it. Strike out four times like that, that’s to be expected a little bit,” Story said. “We all just want to win. I know the fans do, too.

“At the end of the day, we expect more out of ourselves than anybody else does. I hold myself to a high standard. That standard wasn’t met. Obviously the fans feel the same way.”

To Story, there was one sensible response to his performance, which left him with a .210/.293/.296 line: Go to work. After Thursday’s game, Story headed straight to the Red Sox batting cage and spent more than an hour there working with hitting coach Pete Fatse and teammates J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo. He thus wasn’t available to the media after the game, but on Friday, Story said that he hadn’t been “dodging” the media.

He said he’d been unaware that reporters had been waiting to interview him and apologized for any miscommunication. Story thus made a point of making himself available Friday to discuss his early struggles with the Red Sox. And despite his disappointment with his performance against Ohtani and the fact the Sox lost the series against the Angels, Story said that he is heartened by recent signs — walks, plate discipline, and hard contact — that suggest he’s close to more production.

“I still do feel that I’m right there,” Story said. “I don’t think that one game puts me back or sets me on a new trajectory. I’m still the same guy.”

Verdugo trying to get hip

Story isn’t the only Red Sox player who has struggled. Outfielder Alex Verdugo entered Friday in an 0-for-11 rut, his average having dropped to .217 with a .255 OBP and .337 slugging percentage.

The Sox believe Verdugo has been rushing out front with his hips rather than staying back on the ball — a mechanical flaw that both gives him less time to react to pitches and has him swinging at an angle, chopping down at the ball, rather than taking a level swing through it.

“When he is making his swing or making his decision, the ball is already beating him because there are two moving objects,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’re trying for him to stay behind the ball. He’s still making hard contact. Whenever you see him hitting a lot of ground balls to the pull side, you can see [the issue with the hips].”

That said, while both Verdugo and Story took their struggles to heart after the Sox lost to Ohtani and the Angels, 8-0, Cora suggested the role played by the performance of the Angels’ superstar — in which he struck out 11 and got 29 swings and misses over seven shutout innings, touching 100 m.p.h. while displaying a brain-breaking splitter and slider — should not be overlooked in the Sox’ frustrations.

“I watched again and it was unreal what that guy did,” Cora said. “Stuff-wise it was probably the best I’ve seen against us since 2018.”

Hernández, Hill sidelined

Kiké Hernández and Rich Hill were both away from the team while experiencing COVID-like symptoms. Though both tested negative, the team placed both on the COVID-19-related injured list until their symptoms resolve and they have repeated negative tests. Already, five different Red Sox players — Hernández, Hill, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, and Jonathan Araúz — along with Cora have been placed on the COVID-19 IL Yet the level of disruption to the team’s day-to-day routine has been relatively minimal in the face of infections. “It’s a different world compared to last year, different world compared to three years ago,” Cora said. “I think the most important thing that we have going, if you feel sick, talk to the training staff. That’s something that the message is loud and clear.” In the absences of Hernández and Hill, the Sox called up outfielder Jarren Duran and righthander John Schreiber from Triple A Worcester. The call-up was the second of the year for Schreiber, who logged 2⅓ scoreless innings earlier in the year. With Hill recovering from his illness, Cora said Garrett Whitlock was expected to stay in the rotation and pitch in Atlanta next Tuesday, while Nate Eovaldi is likely to start Wednesday . . . Josh Taylor (back) remains unable to engage in baseball activities. Both James Paxton (Tommy John rehab) and Chris Sale (rib) continue to throw bullpen sessions in Fort Myers, Fla., but have not progressed to facing hitters.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.