Watch: David Ortiz visits the Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time

The Globe tagged along for Ortiz’s visit, where he had the opportunity to explore treasured artifacts from the game and see where his Hall of Fame plaque will be located.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz is being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer. But before Monday, he had never been to the museum.

Ortiz was elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in January after a 20-year career that included 541 home runs and three World Series championships with the Red Sox.

With Hall of Fame vice president of exhibitions and collections Erik Strohl as his tour guide, Ortiz saw displays that highlighted Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, the early days of the Red Sox, and some moments from his own career.

The plaque gallery made the deepest impression, as it does with most visitors.

“Getting to know you’re going to be part of where they are is something that is very impressive,” Ortiz said. “Because I know what it takes for those guys to be where they’re at.

“When you first begin, the last thing that you’re thinking about is being part of that pack.”

