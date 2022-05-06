With emotions stirring Garden, Bruins cash in on opportunities against Hurricanes, and suddenly it’s a playoff series

But in hockey, emotion counts, an often counts for a lot, and especially so for the Bruins when they have the force of 17,565 believers filling their building on Causeway Street.

Their 4-2 win over the Hurricanes at the Garden, in the wake of two dispiriting losses in Carolina, left the Bruins still in a 2-1 deficit in the best-of-seven Round 1 playoff series.

The Bruins rediscovered a much-needed emotional spark Friday night, with timely goaltending from Jeremy Swayman and a pair of power-play goals (David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall), and tiptoed away from what looked like a playoff abyss.

The Bruins rallied back from an early 1-0 deficit, and finally found their pulse with with Charlie Coyle’s shorthanded goal to pull even.

The confidence restored, at least for a night, they’re back at it Sunday with a 12:30 p.m. Mother’s Day matinee.

Other observations:

The Bruins have generated very few odd-man rushes in the series, and fewer scoring chances, but they finally put together one in the first period, leading to Coyle’s strike for the 1-1 equalizer while the Bruins were shorthanded.

Coyle blitzed the slot as his winger, Jake DeBrusk, rushed up the left side on a giveaway by ex-Canadien Jesperi Kotkaniemi. As defenseman Tony DeAngelo collapsed in the slot, DeBrusk fed to his right and Coyle popped it in for his first of the series.

It was one of the few times the Hurricanes have been caught napping, or at least slow to react. Once again an example of the thin margins in the series. Chances are few, and the Bruins made the least of those few chances in two games in Raleigh, N.C.

After cobbling together only three goals in the first two games, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy reunited longtime linemates Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Pastrnak.

The ripple effect knocked DeBrusk to the Taylor Hall-Erik Haula combination.

Trent Frederic, benched in Game 2 for a poor penalty, was given the night off, which led Cassidy to move Tomas Nosek, his No. 4 center, up to Coyle’s third line with Craig Smith.

Nick Foligno remained the constant on the fourth line, with Curtis Lazar shifted from right wing to and Providence returnee Chris Wagner riding on right wing.

In five prior meetings this season, including three in the regular season, the Canes struck for the first goal. Game 3 didn’t change anything, and it again was poor puck management that burned the B’s.

It was a Brandon Carlo clearing attempt that fed Brendan Smith up around the left point. Smith snapped off a long-range wrister that Vincent Trocheck tipped on net. Swayman made the stop, but Trocheck knocked it home for the 1-0 lead at 9:17.

The goal underscored a number of continuing Boston bugaboos. No. 1: puck mismanagement; No. 2: the Canes’ continued ability to shoot for sticks, repeatedly getting good scoring chances (and often goals) off tips, deflections and redirects; No. 3. Canes forwards paying the price for hanging in down low in the slot. They are aggressive, but the Bruins defensemen allow them to be aggressive.

Both clubs went with rookie goaltenders making their first starts in the Cup playoffs.

Swayman was appointed the start for Boston, after Linus Ullmark made the starts in Games 1-2. Ullmark wasn’t bad, but Cassidy noted after each loss that the Bruins didn’t get “the timely save” they so desperately needed.

Swayman finally made the club’s first timely save with two minutes remaining in the first, less than a minute after Coyle potted the shorthanded equalizer. With Nico Niederreiter sitting right on his doorstep, Swayman denied what appeared to be an easy putaway. Huge stop.

In the other net, the Canes went with Pyotr Kochetkov, their No. 3 tender. They remained without their No. 1, ex-Leaf Frederik Andersen (injured) and Antti Raanta, who was still banged up after taking an awkward fall in Game 2 when his left leg was clipped by Pastrnak as the Czech forward raced in to retrieve a puck on the power play.

Marchand’s game remained way off early in the night. In the first period, he cycled off right wing into the slot and missed wide right with a 20-foot wrister. Later, under very little pressure, he muffed a puck on the right half wall under very little pressure.

But he finally began to look like himself in the second, particularly when he potted his first of the series for the 2-1 lead at 5:41. A hint of swagger returned to his game.

Cassidy, with the last change, was able to ease Bergeron’s burden some at the faceoff dot by steering his line clear of the Jordan Staal trio. Staal was excellent at the dot in the first two games, often beating Bergeron, something few opposing centers have been able to say over the course of Bergeron’s career.

No word on how soon the Bruins might get injured blueliner Hampus Lindholm back, but chances are nearly nil he’ll be seen again in this series. He could be out until September.

Mike Reilly, who drew in as Lindholm’s sub, handled the job cleanly, looking more like the guy who played well here after the Bruins picked him up at last year’s deadline. He is among the club’s best skaters — from playing forward as a youth — and he can help move pucks up ice.

Lindholm is a huge loss, and losing key blueline personnel has been a Bruins staple in recent offseasons. But in years past, they have not had the kind of depth Reilly and Josh Brown can provide.

Swayman put on a circus act around the 9:00 mark of the second, helping the Bruins maintain a 2-1 lead, the Canes putting a flurry of shots on net soon after the Bruins successfully killed off a Connor Clifton cross-checking penalty. Swayman turned back repeated attempts and was helped, too, by a DeBrusk stop.

Some five minutes later, Pastrnak’s power-play goal provided crucial 3-1 breathing room.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.