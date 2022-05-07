Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Among the spring migrants returning to Massachusetts last week, the most notable was a well photographed Swainson’s warbler in the Winchester section of the Middlesex Fells. Other unusual species included a white ibis, several cattle egrets, a continued scattering of black vulture reports, several Caspian terns, an early willow flycatcher, a probable Lawrence’s warbler, and a blue grosbeak.

Bristol County: Six harlequin ducks and 14 least terns at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, a yellow-crowned night-heron in Dartmouth, a Louisiana waterthrush in North Dighton, 62 common terns at West Island in Fairhaven. Elsewhere in Fairhaven, there was a glaucous gull at Fort Phoenix and an early willow flycatcher on Egypt Lane.

Advertisement

Cape Cod: A high tally of four Pacific loons, a sandhill crane, a snowy owl at Race Point, a least bittern at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, Caspian terns in Wellfleet and Harwich, a worm-eating warbler in the Falmouth Town Forest, a yellow-breasted chat at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, summer tanagers in Mashpee and Brewster, and a calling King rail at High Head in North Truro.

Essex County: A king eider at Plum Island, six harlequin ducks in Rockport, two sandhill cranes on Scotland Road in Newbury, a white-faced ibis near Old Town Hill in Newbury, an early yellow-billed cuckoo in Newbury, a yellow-throated warbler at Marblehead Neck Sanctuary in Marblehead, and an offshore tally of 65 Wilson’s storm-petrels at Jeffreys Ledge.

Franklin County: A horned grebe, a red-necked grebe, two red-breasted mergansers, a dunlin at Barton’s Cove, 13 ring-necked ducks at Gate 33 at Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, and a cattle egret on River Road in South Deerfield.

Hampden County: Several upland sandpipers and a Lincoln’s sparrow in Ludlow.

Advertisement

Hampshire County: A cattle egret, a purple martin, and Lincoln’s sparrow in Hadley, and a red-necked grebe and a common tern at Arcadia Sanctuary in Easthampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: Twenty-six black skimmers in Edgartown and a purple martin and 12 common terns at Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: A Swainson’s warbler near Long Pond in the Winchester section of the Middlesex Fells, four glossy ibis in Reading, a Caspian tern at the Mystic Lakes in Medford, Lincoln’s sparrows at Horn Pond in Woburn and the Middlesex Fells, and a blue grosbeak at a feeder in Shirley.

Nantucket: A tufted duck continued to be spotted at Long Pond and five common ravens at Siasconset.

Norfolk County: A yellow-throated warbler at the Needham Reservoir in Needham, two blue-winged teal and a hooded warbler at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, and a Louisiana waterthrush at Rocky Woods in Medfield.

Plymouth County: Five harlequin ducks at the Glades in Minot, 120 common terns in Marion, a white ibis off Inner Harbor Road in Scituate, three semipalmated plovers at Third Cliff in Scituate, two Caspian terns at Duxbury Beach and three at Burrage Pond in Hanson, where there were also three sandhill cranes, several soras, and four calling American bitterns.

Suffolk County: Ten common mergansers at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Chestnut Hill, an orange-crowned warbler at McLaughlin Woods off Parker Hill Avenue in Boston, a cerulean warbler at Franklin Park, and a Lincoln’s sparrow in the Boston Public Garden.

Worcester County: Two glossy ibis at the Bolton Flats in Bolton, a red-necked grebe at Chauncy Pond in Westborough, two black vultures in Athol, a worm-eating warbler at Pine Grove Cemetery in West Brookfield, a summer tanager in Westborough and an upland sandpiper at the Westborough Wildlife Area.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.