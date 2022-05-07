‘Deep concern and outrage’ after Franklin High fans target Sharon players with homophobic, racist, antisemitic slurs during game

“Our hearts go out to the Sharon community,” Hanna said. “There is no place for such behavior in our schools and at school events.”

Joshua Hanna, the principal of Franklin High School, said in a letter to families Friday that officials “denounce such behavior and are outraged” about the heckling, which had happened the night before and was directed at a team from Sharon.

School officials are investigating after Franklin High School student fans heckled an opposing team’s players during a varsity baseball game with homophobic, racist, and antisemitic slurs.

The slurs were yelled by a group of Franklin student fans gathered near a fence along the left-field outfield area during the night game held in Franklin, according to Hanna.

Sharon officials said the heckling did not involve players or coaches of Franklin’s baseball team, according to Hanna.

Hanna said officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact him.

People who are identified as participating in the incident will face disciplinary consequences and “education in accordance with the Franklin High School handbook,” according to Hanna.

“We will also take appropriate steps to remedy the negative impact of these acts on the school community and restore a sense of safety and support for all,” Hanna said.

Franklin school officials have contacted Franklin police and are collaborating with the administration at Sharon High School, he said.

In a brief statement posted to Facebook, Sharon High School’s baseball team said the incident has been brought to the attention of the administrations at both schools and is under investigation.

“An investigation is being conducted and answers will be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement said.

Sara E. Ahern, the superintendent of Franklin Public Schools, told families in a separate e-mail Friday evening that she experienced “deep concern and outrage” over the incident.

“Our core values include providing an inclusive environment and we seek to have each member of our community and guests and visitors feel safe and supported,” Ahern said. “Our thoughts are with the Sharon community, and especially with the players involved. We remain committed to supporting all children and are collaborating across districts to do so.”

Hanna said the behavior is “highly inconsistent” with the core values and the inclusive culture people are committed to creating at Franklin High School.

On Monday, students, faculty and staff at the school will have the opportunity to meet with a counselor or administration official to discuss their feelings about what happened, according to Hanna. The school is also increasing supervision at events.

“We recognize that this news brings pain and fear to our school community and we are committed to making sure our students feel safe and supported,” Hanna said.

Hanna said the incident was also reported to the Anti-Defamation League, and he has been in contact with the organization’s leadership for support.

Last month, the Anti-Defamation League has reported a rise in antisemitic incidents. Last year, 108 incidents were reported, an increase from 73 during the previous year.

The ADL reported more than 2,700 antisemitic incidents across the US last year, which is the most since it began tracking those reports in 1979, it said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.