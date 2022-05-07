Feed the born

Don’t expect the abortion obsession to end even after the Supreme Court strips pregnant people of the constitutional right to control their own bodies. The uterus police will only be emboldened: Already, GOP legislators across the country are competing to outdo each other with ever-more draconian legislation designed to punish those who seek to end pregnancies and expand the definition of personhood. On Wednesday, Louisiana lawmakers advanced a bill that would classify abortion as homicide and zygotes — unimplanted zygotes! — as people, to “ensure the right to life and equal protection of the laws to all unborn children from the moment of fertilization.”

We’ve heard a lot about certain politicians’ concern for “the unborn” over the last week, what with all the conservative crowing following the leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

It’s odd that so many of these politicians who bang on about the sanctity of life are happy to leave people for dead the second they clear the birth canal.

If they really cared, this country would have affordable health care for all babies and their families, viable child care options for all, in addition to spectacular schools and decent places to live. We wouldn’t have millions of kids going hungry in this country every single day.

“Hunger is a political condition,” said Congressman Jim McGovern, a Worcester Democrat who has made combatting it his life’s work. “We have the food, the resources, the money, and the infrastructure to end it. We have everything but the political will.”

Here’s where a lack of that will has left us. As of 2021, 38 million people in this country weren’t sure where their next meal was coming from, and that includes almost 13 million children.

And hunger is expensive: McGovern cited a 2014 study that found food insecurity cost $178 billion that year in health costs, lost work hours, and extra education spending. It’s not just a deficit of compassion we’re dealing with here, but one of common sense.

The pandemic laid bare food insecurity so acute, and so far-reaching, that Congress and the White House beefed up nutrition benefits and bolstered the system that put food on more tables. The enhanced child tax credit lifted millions of Americans out of poverty.

But many of those sensible and compassionate measures have now expired, or soon will. The Republicans who were happy to give away billions to corporations in the form of tax breaks and pandemic grants drew the line at maintaining poor families’ lifelines. But it wasn’t just Republicans: West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, one of the main obstacles to the Biden administration’s transformative social spending plan, privately suggested poor families would use the enhanced child tax credit to buy drugs.

This is how the richest nation on earth allows its children to go hungry.

For years now, McGovern has been trying to convince his colleagues, businesses, and other stakeholders to come together to end hunger the way his mentor, Senator George McGovern, brought them together back in 1969, when the White House hosted a conference on hunger and nutrition. That conference, held at Richard Nixon’s White House, helped create some of the vital threads in today’s food safety net, tattered though it may be.

“It’s no coincidence it was held the same year we put a man on the moon for the first time,” McGovern said. “We reached for the stars and tried to solve hunger. We have to get back to thinking how we solve big problems.”

Do we still live in that kind of country?

On Tuesday, the White House announced that, in September, President Biden will host the food insecurity conference McGovern has been pushing for. The administration has thrown its full weight behind the initiative, which will bring together federal agencies, businesses, anti-hunger advocates, and, importantly, those who have lived with hunger, to try to do what we should have done long ago.

McGovern says a few of his Republican colleagues understand the gravity of the problem and are willing to join the battle. But it will take more than a few Republicans to come along if we’re going to fix our shameful record of neglect once and for all.

Of course, that would require them to care as much about children as some of them claim to care about zygotes.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.