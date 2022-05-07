Former Marblehead postal worker indicted for allegedly stealing over $18k, officials say

He is due to appear in U.S. District Court in Boston on Monday.

Zeon Johnson, 27, of Saugus, is facing one count of theft of government money following the two alleged schemes that took place between 2019 and 2020, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement Friday.

A former Marblehead postal worker was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in connection with stealing over $18,000 in USPS funds, officials said.

Johnson began to work as a Sales and Service Distribution Associate for USPS in Marblehead in about August 2018, where he sold stamps and processed money order transactions for customers, the statement said.

From about July 2019 to June 18, 2020, prosecutors said, Johnson allegedly took part in two schemes in attempt to convert USPS funds for personal use.

“It is alleged that Johnson intentionally voided cash transaction sales of USPS stamps to customers, resulting in no records being made of cash payments for stamps, and then stole the cash for his own personal use,” the statement said. “It is further alleged that Johnson stole USPS funds through fraudulent money orders, specifically by issuing himself blank money orders, money order refunds as well as money orders made payable to himself.”

The theft of government money charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.

