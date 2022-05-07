‘It’s important to talk about it’: Boston area young women react to looming changes to Roe v. Wade

And while abortion rights watchers have warned that the conservative-leaning court could vote to overturn the decision this summer, shock over the draft opinion reverberated across the country, particularly among young women.

After a draft opinion of the decision was leaked to Politico, people in Greater Boston took to Instagram, Twitter, the State House steps, and college campuses to voice their opinions for or against abortion rights, demand action, and process the news of what may happen to the nearly 50-year-old federal law.

With the US Supreme Court appearing to be on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion rights has reemerged as one of the country’s most deeply polarizing issues.

The Globe spoke with some of them in recent days, as they pondered what could become a transformational moment in the history of abortion laws in the United States.

Megan Amico, 25, Framingham

Megan Amico was scrolling Instagram Monday when she saw her friends start to post about the news.

“I was like, no this isn’t real,” she said. “Everybody is like . . . what is going on? What kind of world are we living in?”

Amico, who has lived in Framingham for her whole life, takes solace in the reality of growing up in Massachusetts, where lawmakers strengthened the state’s long-standing abortion rights law in 2020. She fears for women who live in states with so-called “trigger laws” that aim to undo abortion protections upon the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Women in the South who can afford it will go and travel, but lower-income families can’t,” said Amico, who is a research technician and graduate student. “This is going to affect women these politicians are never going to meet or see. That is really frustrating to me.”

She’s been discussing her concerns with friends and staying on top of the latest developments. She said the most important thing is to be educated on the issues, and work toward shifting the mindset of older generations who she says harbor more traditional values.

“It almost feels like a plague recently with the way they are trying to change things,” she said. “For my generation, it’s important to talk about it. If we aren’t going to talk about it, nothing’s going to change.”

Ava Swanson, 20, Cambridge

Ava Swanson serves as the co-president of Harvard’s pro-life student group. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Ava Swanson was snapping photos with her friends at a formal for her house at Harvard University when her phone started “blowing up” with alerts, the sophomore government major said.

The potential federal abortion protections being overturned as soon as this summer delighted Swanson, who serves as the co-president of Harvard Right to Life, the school’s pro-life student group.

She texted her mother at home in Oklahoma, and they helped each other understand what to make of the draft opinion.

“I was surprised and a little saddened to see the integrity of the court being challenged [by the leak], but I am hopeful that this will go through and we end up overturning Roe this summer,” said Swanson. “That would be really amazing, in my opinion.”

After hearing about a pro-choice rally being planned on their campus, Swanson and her friends staged two counter-protests on the stairs of the university’s Widener Library. She said some passersby hurled insults at the group, but they also had “great discussions” with Harvard faculty, students and area residents who took time to “hear us out,” she said.

“People think that everyone at Harvard thinks the same way,” she said. “But it’s become clear that everyone has an opinion on this issue and that it’s extremely complicated . . . It was good for people to work their intellectual muscles and talk about it more.”

Miosha Rowell

Miosha Rowell is a student at Roxbury Community College. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Miosha Rowell, who studies social sciences at Roxbury Community College, was on her way to pick up her cap and gown for her upcoming commencement ceremony when she paused to talk about the issue of abortion rights.

While she would not choose the procedure for herself, she believes the government should not have a say in a person’s medical decisions.

“I don’t think the state should have any valid say in how women are treated because there are cases every day that women go through sexual molestation. For young girls, they don’t have any knowledge of how to take care of their baby or even what to do in that state of mind,” said Rowell. “Am I against abortion? Yes, because that’s a life whether it’s a fetus or a full baby, but I’m not that person and I’m a woman on my own, and who’s to say what a woman is to go through.”

Tamara Pierrelouis, 27, Malden

Tamara Pierrelouis, a student at Roxbury Community College studying biological science, said she feels “scared” by the prospect of abortion rights being taken away from people.

“Imagine a young girl in college or high school, and they’re young and they’ve made a mistake and they don’t have the opportunity or maturity to keep a baby, and they’re forcing them to keep it,” she said. “I feel like they should allow people to make their own decision.”

Faith Williams, 24, Roxbury

For Faith Williams, a student at the Boston Public Schools’ Adult Learning Center in Roxbury, the popular slogan “my body my choice” resonates.

She said her first reaction to hearing the news was “fear.” She’s recently been reading about women’s rights as part of her coursework, and feels that the leaked draft foreshadows a regression into times when women had fewer rights.

“We fought for our rights because they didn’t agree that women could do certain things back in the day,” she said. “I feel like we’ve already been through enough.”

Williams said everyone should have the ability to make their own decision, because no two people’s experiences are exactly alike.

“I feel like you never know what anyone is going through,” she said. “If I had to decide something and it went an unfortunate way, I would want to make that decision for myself. I wouldn’t want anyone else deciding what I would like to do with my body.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross. Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.