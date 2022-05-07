Man charged with fatally stabbing another resident of Lowell rooming house

A man has been charged with murdering another man at a rooming house in Lowell early Friday morning, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Jose Mercado-Caraballo, 44, allegedly fatally stabbing another resident of the house on Merrimack Street, prosecutors said in a statement.

The victim was identified as Claude Seraphin, 43, of Lowell. He was found unconscious, suffering from stab wounds, when police arrived in his apartment at around 6:20 a.m. Friday, the statement said.