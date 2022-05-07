Man charged with fatally stabbing another resident of Lowell rooming house

A man has been charged with murdering another man at a rooming house in Lowell early Friday morning, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Jose Mercado-Caraballo, 44, allegedly fatally stabbing another resident of the house on Merrimack Street, prosecutors said in a statement.
The victim was identified as Claude Seraphin, 43, of Lowell. He was found unconscious, suffering from stab wounds, when police arrived in his apartment at around 6:20 a.m. Friday, the statement said.
He was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a confrontation occurred in Seraphin’s room at the rooming house. Mercado-Caraballo also lived there, but in a separate apartment, the statement said.
Mercado-Caraballo was arrested at the scene. He was taken to the police station, where he became combative toward officers, the statement said.
He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He is due to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, the statement said.
The death remains under investigation by local and State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office.
