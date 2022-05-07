Man found dead in cell at State Police barracks following arrest in Saugus

A New Hampshire man was found dead in a cell at the State Police barracks in Danvers on Saturday several hours after he was arrested in Saugus, officials said.
Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office is investigating the death of the 49-year-old man from Fremont, N.H., State Police said in a statement.
The man, whose name was not released, was stopped by a State Police trooper on Route 99 about 2:30 a.m. and was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class B narcotic, and speeding, State Police said in a statement.
The man was taken to the barracks in Danvers where he was placed in a cell, the statement said. State Police said troopers “performed face-to-face checks on his condition every 30 minutes, as is standard for all prisoners” per department policy.
Advertisement
The man was found “unresponsive” when troopers checked on him at 11:30 a.m., State Police said. The Danvers Fire Department and EMS responded to the barracks and “began performing emergency first aid” but the man was “determined to be deceased” and was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, State Police said.
A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office declined to release the man’s name.
State Police will also conduct an administrative review of the incident, State Police said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.