Man found dead in cell at State Police barracks following arrest in Saugus

A New Hampshire man was found dead in a cell at the State Police barracks in Danvers on Saturday several hours after he was arrested in Saugus, officials said.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office is investigating the death of the 49-year-old man from Fremont, N.H., State Police said in a statement.

The man, whose name was not released, was stopped by a State Police trooper on Route 99 about 2:30 a.m. and was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class B narcotic, and speeding, State Police said in a statement.