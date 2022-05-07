New England news in brief

A man has been charged with murdering another man at a rooming house on Merrimack Street on Friday morning, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. Jose Mercado-Caraballo, 44, allegedly fatally stabbed another resident of the house, prosecutors said in a statement. The victim was identified as Claude Seraphin, 43, of Lowell. He was found unconscious, suffering from stab wounds, when police arrived in his apartment at around 6:20 a.m. Friday, the statement said. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation indicates that a confrontation occurred in Seraphin’s room at the rooming house. Mercado-Caraballo also lived there, but in a separate apartment, the statement said. Mercado-Caraballo was arrested at the scene. He was taken to the police station, where he became combative toward officers, the statement said. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He is due to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, the statement said. The death remains under investigation by local and State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up





Advertisement

MENDON

Father and son killed in pond crash

A father and his son died after the car they were riding in was involved in a two-car crash on Route 16 late Friday night and ended up in Nipmuc Pond, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m., and one of the vehicles was submerged in the water, said Lindsay Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, in an e-mail. The two occupants of that car died. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital as a precaution but suffered no serious injuries, said Corcoran. The victims have not been identified as family notifications are ongoing outside of the country, according to Corcoran. Local and State Police assigned to Early’s office are investigating.

Advertisement





SPRINGFIELD

Woman dies in house fire

A young woman died after being rescued from a house fire on Worcester Street Friday night, according to the state Department of Fire Services. The woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, was not immediately identified on Saturday. The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. by a neighbor to the house located at 1342 Worcester St., the department said in a statement. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the first floor of the two-story home, the statement said. The woman was found unresponsive inside. She was provided with medical assistance at the scene, and taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to the statement. Four other residents were displaced by the fire, which investigators believe started in the first-floor kitchen. Preliminary findings indicate the home had no working smoke detectors, the statement said. The fire remains under investigation.





LONDONDERRY, N.H.

Ex-cop sentenced for fatal OUI crash

A former police officer convicted of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a Manchester woman three years ago has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison. Tyler Berry pleaded guilty to driving his pickup truck under the influence of alcohol while off duty in April 2019. State police say he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle on Route 101 in Amherst, killing 21-year-old Sierra Croteau. Berry told Croteau’s family in court on Friday that he takes full responsibility for the fatal crash, WMUR-TV reported. “I’m sorry to each and every one of you,” he said. (AP)

Advertisement





ORONO, MAINE

UMaine holds in-person commencements

The University of Maine System held in-person commencement exercises on Saturday, marking a return to normalcy despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases. For the past two years, the University of Maine System has held either virtual or hybrid graduations. Commencements were held Saturday at the University of Maine, University of Southern Maine, and campuses in Farmington, Presque Isle, and Fort Kent. The University of Maine at Machias held its commencement Friday and UMaine-Augusta will hold its ceremony on May 14. The University of Maine Law School’s commencement is May 21. The return to in-person events came against a backdrop of growing COVID-19 infections. UMS officials reported that the two-week infection count grew from 54 last week to 226 on Tuesday. The spike led to a reinstatement of masking requirements in exam settings. (AP)







