Two people die after car crashes into pond in Mendon

Two people died after the car they were riding in crashed into the Nipmuc Pond in Mendon late Friday night, according to the Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

They died in a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night on Route 16, when one of the vehicles was submerged in the water, said Lindsay Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, in an e-mail. The two occupants of that car died.

No information was given about the other vehicle.