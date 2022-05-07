fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people die after car crashes into pond in Mendon

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,Updated May 7, 2022, 30 minutes ago

Two people died after the car they were riding in crashed into the Nipmuc Pond in Mendon late Friday night, according to the Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

They died in a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night on Route 16, when one of the vehicles was submerged in the water, said Lindsay Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, in an e-mail. The two occupants of that car died.

No information was given about the other vehicle.

State Police and local police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The victims have not been identified pending family notifications, according to Corcoran.

No further information was available Saturday morning.

