Woman rescued from Springfield house fire Friday night dies

A woman in her 20s, who was rescued from a Springfield house fire Friday night has died, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.
A neighbor reported the fire just after 10 p.m. at 1342 Worcester St., where firefighters found heavy flames coming from the first floor of the two-story home, the Department of Fire Services said in a statement.
Firefighters found the woman unresponsive inside the home, according to the Department of Fire Services. She was given immediate medical aid and transported to a hospital, where she later died.
Her name is not being released pending identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators believe the fire began in the kitchen on the first floor, the statement said. Preliminary findings indicate the home had no working smoke detectors.
“You may have less than three minutes to escape a fire at home, and smoke alarms are critical to alerting you to the danger,” Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi said in the statement.
The fire displaced four other people, according to the statement.
