Woman rescued from Springfield house fire Friday night dies

A woman in her 20s, who was rescued from a Springfield house fire Friday night has died, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

A neighbor reported the fire just after 10 p.m. at 1342 Worcester St., where firefighters found heavy flames coming from the first floor of the two-story home, the Department of Fire Services said in a statement.

Firefighters found the woman unresponsive inside the home, according to the Department of Fire Services. She was given immediate medical aid and transported to a hospital, where she later died.