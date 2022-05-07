Photos: See looks from the 2022 Kentucky Derby

During this year’s annual Kentucky Derby, fans came out in droves to watch horse racing at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.
About 150,000 attendees are projected to attend the event since coronavirus capacity restrictions have been lifted. Masks are also optional, unlike last year’s Derby Week.
The upbeat energy within the space was apparent, as spectators cheered during races and posed for pictures wearing colorful attire, with hats to match.
