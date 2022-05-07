fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: See looks from the 2022 Kentucky Derby

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated May 7, 2022, 44 minutes ago
A spectator walks the grounds prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.Carmen Mandato/Getty

During this year’s annual Kentucky Derby, fans came out in droves to watch horse racing at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

About 150,000 attendees are projected to attend the event since coronavirus capacity restrictions have been lifted. Masks are also optional, unlike last year’s Derby Week.

The upbeat energy within the space was apparent, as spectators cheered during races and posed for pictures wearing colorful attire, with hats to match.

Fans cheered as they watch race 1 prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.Ezra Shaw/Getty
Onlookers celebrated after the second race of the day at Churchill Downs on Saturday.Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Race fans sat in the plaza at Churchill Downs before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race on Saturday.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Attendees entered the grandstand at Churchill Downs on Saturday.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
The two fans had the hats to prove that they were ready for the Derby.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Spectators walked the grounds at Churchill Downs.Carmen Mandato/Getty
Colorful hats and attire are the norm at the Derby.Carmen Mandato/Getty
It's all about the colors — and the horse races.Carmen Mandato/Getty
Spectators were getting ready prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.Carmen Mandato/Getty
Fans posed for photos at Churchill Downs.Carmen Mandato/Getty
Spectators pose for photos around the grounds prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.Carmen Mandato/Getty
Spectators pose for photos around the grounds prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.Carmen Mandato/Getty
A woman walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Fans pose for a picture before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
A man walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
A race fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press


Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.