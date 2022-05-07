Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, May 7-13

Former Boston poet laureate Danielle Legros Georges discusses poets Ida Faubert and Félix Morrisseau-Leroy, followed by a reading of her own work.





Monday, May 9

“Europe Day 2022: The Transformation of the European Union in Russia’s War on Ukraine”

French Cultural Center, 6 p.m., in-person

Philippe Andrade of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Mai’a K. Davis Cross of Northeastern University, and David Thesmar of the MIT Sloan School of Management will discuss the emergence of the European Union as a global actor, in the context of Russia’s war on Ukraine, moderated by Kaija Schilde of Boston University.

Advertisement

Wednesday, May 11

“Center for Retirement Research Seminar: Age and the Labor Market for Hispanics in the United States”

Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, 3 p.m., in-person

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Joanna Lahey, associate professor of public service and administration at Texas A&M University, discusses age and labor market for Hispanics.

“Great Decisions | Russia and the U.S.”

WGBH, 5 p.m., virtual

Dr. Alexandra Vacroux, executive director of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University, discusses the US-Russia relationship.





“Visibility and Vulnerability In America”

The Boston Globe, 6 p.m., virtual

Globe columnist Shirley Leung moderates a conversation with Tiffany Chu, chief of staff to Mayor Wu; Lawrence Chau, actor-producer of the film Justice for Vincent; and Ryan Doan-Nguyen an activist and Harvard freshman, to contextualize the simultaneous increase in representation and violence — and discuss the path forward for the AAPI community.

Thursday, May 12

“A Sports Love Letter To MIT: Pulling Us Into Community With Indigenous People with Professor David Shane Lowry”

Advertisement

MIT, 12:05 p.m., virtual

MIT professor Dr. David Shane Lowry will explore the intersection of sport, storytelling, and the Indigenous Community.





Friday, May 13

“The Emancipator Presents: Could Crypto Be a Driver for Racial Equity?”

The Emancipator, 11 a.m., virtual

Bloomberg reporter Akayla Gardner moderates a discussion with Cleve Mesidor, Blockchain Foundation executive director; Rohan Grey, Willamette University assistant professor of law; and Dante Duarte, Circle’s chief strategy officer and global policy head, on whether cryptocurrency and blockchain technology could be a driver for racial equity.