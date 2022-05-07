Observations as the Celtics come from 14 down in fourth quarter, but Bucks eke out Game 3 win

But his short putback missed, Robert Williams’s tip-in was off, and Horford’s tip-in came just moments after the final buzzer, allowing the Bucks to escape with a 103-101 win and take a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven.

With the Celtics trailing by three points, Marcus Smart was fouled beyond the 3-point line with 4.6 seconds left. It was ruled a non-shooting foul, although Boston disagreed. Regardless, Smart made the first foul shot and intentionally missed the second, slamming the ball off the backboard before gathering himself.

MILWAUKEE — The Celtics were clawing and fighting and on the cusp of completing a huge comeback against the Bucks on Saturday afternoon before a chaotic final sequence left them just short on time.

Advertisement

Game 4 is Monday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokonmpo had 42 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, out-dueling Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum, who made just 4 of 19 shots and had 10 points and 1 rebound. Horford led Boston with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

An Antetokounmpo 3-pointer with 9:48 left gave the Bucks an 86-73 lead, and appeared to put Milwaukee on the verge of finishing off a frustrating afternoon for the Celtics. But Boston charged back behind Brown and Horford. With the Celtics within 94-88, Horford hit a jumper, then added a 3-pointer and a jump-hook, helping slice the deficit to 97-95.

And Brown kept attacking. He hit four straight free throws to push Boston in front, 100-99, with 1:49 left. Then the Celtics smothered Antetokounmpo inside and forced a shot-clock violation.

Brown missed a deep 3-pointer before Grant Williams gobbled up the offensive rebound and found Marcus Smart, whose open 3-pointer from the top of the key rattled out. Antetokounmpo pushed the Bucks back in front with a layup with 44.3 seconds left.

Brown drove to the basket and missed, and Holiday converted a 12-foot floater when Tatum fell at the shot clock buzzer, making it, 103-100, with 11.2 seconds left.

Advertisement

After a timeout, Boston’s possession was a scramble before Smart was fouled by Holiday at the 3-point line. The Celtics were furious that it was not called a shooting foul. Smart gave his team a chance anyway, but then time ran out.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer made a slight lineup adjustment Saturday, inserting guard Grayson Allen in place of Bobby Portis, moving away from the towering front line he used in the first two games of this series. That starting unit had struggled offensively — the Bucks have really missed injured sharpshooter Khris Middleton in this series — and Allen could provide a lift with his outside shooting.

But the shift didn’t do much. Allen was scoreless in 25 minutes and only attempted three 3-pointers, including one from the top of the key that was swatted across midcourt by Robert Williams.

⋅ The first half was an absolute bloodbath, with collisions, hard fouls, and just generally physical play that felt like a playoff throwback. All of the missed 3-pointers probably made play appear even more grisly — the teams were 7 for 36 before the break. But the Celtics were the ones who took advantage of the physicality during the second quarter, when they got into the free-throw penalty early and made 14 of 15 foul shots.

Advertisement

⋅ The Celtics received a bit of a scare when Tatum took a hard fall after being fouled by Antetokounmpo on a dunk with 8:04 left in the second quarter. He stayed down for a few moments and was holding his left wrist when he got back up. He had that wrist taped after Game 2, but said there was no real issue.

Tatum stayed in, but never really found a rhythm. He went 1 for 8 in the third, playing the entire quarter as Milwaukee surged, then attempted just two shots in the fourth.

⋅ With 38.9 seconds left in the first quarter, Antetokounmpo was called for a charge when he bowled over Grant Williams on a drive. He signaled to the Bucks bench to challenge the call and they obliged, but it was a curious decision.

First, the call appeared to be the right one. Second, even if it was overturned, it would just send a below-average free-throw shooter to the line during the first quarter. It was just Antetokounmpo’s first foul, but maybe Budenholzer was aware of how quickly he can pile them up. (Antetokounmpo did collect his third late in the second quarter.)

Regardless, the call stood, and Milwaukee was left without a challenge for the rest of the day.

⋅ Marcus Smart was cleared to play after missing Game 2 because of a quadriceps contusion. Smart insisted that he would not return unless he was his usual physical, menacing self, but in the first half he certainly wasn’t as involved in the action as he typically is. He had just one field goal, two assists, and a steal, all coming in the second half.

Advertisement

⋅ Grant Williams was having a frustrating first half before he ended it with a powerful final minute. After missing five consecutive 3-pointers, the forward attacked a closeout by Antetokounmpo and drew the Bucks star’s third foul. Williams hit both free throws, and after a stop by the defense, he drilled a wide open 3-pointer that sent Boston to halftime with a 50-46 lead, its largest of the half.

⋅ Williams probably complains to officials more than any Celtic other than Tatum. On one first-quarter sequence, he stopped after a miss to let a referee know he thought he was fouled, and it resulted in a transition 3-pointer at the other end. Celtics coach Ime Udoka instantly called a timeout and made it clear he was not pleased with Williams, but he did not take him out of the game.

Udoka has gained the respect of his players with moves like this. They hear him.

⋅ The Celtics simply have to make up ground when Antetokounmpo sits, but they were outscored by four points during his three-minute first-half break, and three points during his three-minute third-quarter break. That’s just not going to get it done.

⋅ Udoka has preached about the importance of limiting turnovers to cut down on the Bucks’ transition opportunities, but the third quarter turned into a disaster for Boston. The crisp ball movement of Game 2 disappeared, replaced by players caught in the air with no place to go, and awkward decisions in bad spots. The Celtics committed seven third-quarter turnovers, and the Bucks held a 21-5 edge in fast-break points. (They finished ahead, 21-11.)

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.