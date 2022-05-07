Chaim Bloom is aware the Red Sox have underperformed, but he’s not ready to hit the panic button

The Sox’ offense was putrid the first month of the season. Entering Saturday, the team was hitting .228, which ranked 19th in the majors. The Sox ranked 23rd in slugging (.346) with the fifth-worst OPS (.626). The bottom-third of the order was hitting .178 with a .478 OPS, the worst in the majors.

“The record speaks for itself,” Bloom said. “There’s been a few gaps there. Obviously, we’ve had some tough losses late. We don’t have a time machine. We can’t go back and change them. I think, probably offensively, we all thought and still do think that that’s going to be a strength. It just hasn’t been there on a consistent basis yet.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom knows his Red Sox have dug themselves a huge hole to start the year. The Sox began Saturday at 10-17, last in the American League East, a half-game behind the Orioles.

“I’m surprised,” Bloom said of the team’s offensive struggles. “But, especially in a month of baseball, you can see a lot of different things. And when you aren’t going well, it looks like it will never end. And then you could flip a switch and go on a hot streak where you think you’re never going to lose again. And the reality is, it’s always somewhere in between.”

Bloom said he’s open to making trades early in the season if it helps the organization, but that making a trade based on just the first month, will more often than not lead to regret.

“Some of the best moves that I’ve been a part of in my career have been acquiring players that we believe in, that went through struggles that were a heck of a lot longer than just a month,” Bloom said. “But if the ingredients are there, and we believe in them, then it’s worth giving some runway.”

Is the Sox’ bad start solely due to underperformance? Or do they just not have enough? Bloom said time will be the ultimate judge. The team was confident it could win with the roster it had heading into spring training, believing it could duplicate last season’s American League Championship Series run. The players, coaching staff, and front office understand they have fallen well short of expectations in arguably the league’s toughest division with the Yankees, Rays, and Blue Jays playing solid baseball.

“We are where we are,” Bloom said. “We’re constantly evaluating. We’re constantly assessing the decisions that we made, and then the decisions that could be in front of us. And we tried to do the best we can with all the information we have. We constantly try to learn. If somebody’s not performing the way we think they can or the way they think they can, it’s on all of us to figure out how to change that and how to get better.”

The Sox’ issues extend to their bullpen. With Garrett Whitlock part of the rotation for now and Tanner Houck taking on the role of multi-inning reliever, the team needs other arms to step up. The Sox saw glimpses of the old Matt Barnes Friday night, which was promising. The righthander topped out at 96 miles per hour after spending much of spring training and the start of the season in the 92-93-m.p.h. range. They still don’t have a set closer, something Bloom and manager Alex Cora said they would like to solidify. Yet the production, much like the team overall, hasn’t been there.

“If we are going to get where we want to go, we’re going to need a lot of good innings from a lot of people,” Bloom said.

