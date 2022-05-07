EMass baseball: East Bridgewater’s Ray McNaught headlines Players of the Week

Nick DiRito, Catholic Memorial — The UMass Lowell-bound senior beat Xaverian and then picked up the save against St. John’s Shrewsbury this week, combining with Drew DeLucia to 1-hit the Pioneers. DiRito beat Xaverian, 7-6, on Thursday with nine strikeouts in five innings.
Cam Grindle, Xaverian — After roping a walkoff single to beat BC High, 3-2, on Monday, the Pittsburgh-bound junior blasted a solo home run and finished with two hits in a 7-4 loss to Catholic Memorial on Thursday.
Bobby Haarde, Lincoln-Sudbury — The Denison University committed senior was swinging a hot bat last week, finishing a combined 5 for 8 with 5 RBIs, 5 runs scored and a home run in wins over Wayland (15-5) and Newton North (17-3).
Seamus Marshall, Bishop Stang — The senior lefthander outdueled Aiven Cabral in a 1-0 extra-inning win over St. Mary’s on Monday, striking out seven in eight innings.
Ray McNaught, East Bridgewater — The Quinnipiac-bound junior struck out 13 while no-hitting Rockland during a 2-0 win on Thursday. He also collected two hits and an RBI.
Jared Pacitta, East Boston — The senior’s big week started on Tuesday when he went 3 for 4 with 3 runs, 2 steals and an RBI in a 12-2 win over English High. On Thursday, he knocked in the only run of the game in a 1-0 victory over Latin Academy.
Anthony Sacchetti, Mansfield — The senior pitched five shutout innings in a 10-0 win over Canton on Monday before homering in the eighth inning and adding a run-scoring single to beat Attleboro 4-1 on Thursday.
Harrison Stein, Hamilton-Wenham — Nobody was more clutch than this junior, who hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning of a 5-3 win over Lynnfield on Thursday, just 48 hours after connecting for a go-ahead RBI double to Amesbury 2-1 on Tuesday.
