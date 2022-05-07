Foul call doesn’t go Smart’s way

Marcus Smart was certainly aware of this when he caught a pass near the top of the key, and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday charged toward him. Holiday reached in and committed a foul as Smart prepared to shoot, but the referees ruled that it was a non-shooting foul, resulting in two shots instead of three.

MILWAUKEE — The Celtics trailed the Bucks by 3 points when they inbounded the ball with 11.2 seconds left in Game 3 of this conference semifinal on Saturday. There was still time to search for a quick layup, but when a scattered possession was going nowhere, it became clear a 3-pointer was needed.

“What [did] you guys see?” Smart responded when he was asked about the play after Boston’s 103-101 loss. “I would like somebody to answer that. I mean, that’s all I’ve got to say. We need 3 with 4.6 seconds. They know we need 3, we know they are going to foul, and it’s not like he got me when it was down low, I was already in my shooting motion. I thought it was three free throws. [The referee] said it wasn’t. Deal with it.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said his team did not plan to intentionally foul Smart.

Smart still gave Boston a chance when he made the first free throw and then intentionally missed the second and grabbed the rebound. But his putback and Robert Williams’s tip-in attempt were off, and Al Horford’s putback came after the final buzzer.

Still, Smart believed he should have had a chance to send the game to overtime from the foul line.

“I was just going for the three,” he said. “We needed three. If they foul me, I was shooting it regardless. Really wasn’t even anticipating the foul, but he did it. Like I said, I was already in my shooting motion. I thought it should have been three.”

Budenholzer said that he thought Smart was trying to do the rip-through move that Kevin Durant has patented. The NBA has emphasized calling those as non-shooting fouls.

“Fortunate that it was two free throws,” Budenholzer said. “But we were not trying to foul him.”

The NBA’s final ruling on the play should come out Sunday, when the league’s Last Two-Minute report is released. But at that point, it won’t help the Celtics.

Bucks shift lineup

Budenholzer made a slight lineup adjustment Saturday, inserting guard Grayson Allen in place of Bobby Portis, moving away from the towering front line he used in the first two games of this series.

That starting unit had struggled offensively — the Bucks have really missed injured sharpshooter Khris Middleton in this series — and Allen could provide a lift with his outside shooting. But the shift didn’t do much, with Allen missing all four 3-pointers and held scoreless in 25 minutes, 27 seconds. He committed four fouls.

Inside knowledge

Celtics assistant Ben Sullivan joined Boston’s coaching staff this season after spending the past three seasons with the Bucks. Celtics coach Ime Udoka said he has been an asset in game preparations during this series.

“It’s a different layer to understanding the personnel,” Udoka said. “I dealt with that obviously with Brooklyn. Anybody can scout a team, talk about their plays, their tendencies as far as that. Actually getting to know certain players and being around them and understanding preparation and how they respond to different things is beneficial. You saw that with me being around different guys. He’s the same way with Milwaukee. [Giannis] Antetokounmpo is a guy he worked with for years.

“Any little clue as far as what they like, don’t like and any other tendencies I think goes a long way in a series.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.