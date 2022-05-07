Game 28: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nick Pivetta will make his sixth start of the season. The righthander is winless on the year but has had more respectable outings in his last two appearances, allowing two earned runs in 4⅔ innings against the Blue Jays and three in 4⅓ against the Orioles.

The Red Sox will try and snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon, hosting the White Sox for the second game of a weekend set at Fenway Park.

Chicago’s Dylan Cease is off to a far better start in 2022, and takes the ball for the White Sox fresh off one of the best starts of his career; Cease struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, in a win over the Angels.

Lineups

WHITE SOX (12-13): TBA

Pitching: RHP Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.48 ERA)

RED SOX (10-17): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-4, 7.84 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

White Sox vs. Pivetta: Abreu 2-5, Anderson 0-5, Engel 0-1, García 0-4, Grandal 2-4, Harrison 1-1, McGuire 2-6, Pollock 1-2, Robert 2-5, Sheets 0-2

Red Sox vs. Cease: Arroyo 0-1, Bogaerts 3-3, Cordero 0-4, Dalbec 1-2, Devers 0-2, Martinez 1-3, Plawecki 0-2, Verdugo 1-4, Vázquez 0-1

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 25th in runs per game this season, plating an average of just 3.41 per game.

Notes: The Red Sox have lost three in a row and five of six to drop into last place in the American League East, and are seven games below .500 ... After throwing 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees in his first start, on April 9, Pivetta hasn’t lasted at least five innings in any of his past four outings ... Cease has made two starts in his career against the Red Sox, both last season, and is 0-0 with an 11.05 ERA in 7⅓ innings. He lasted just 2⅔ innings against Boston on Sept. 11 in Chicago, allowing seven earned runs and four hits ... The Red Sox placed left-handed pitcher Rich Hill and outfielder Enrique Hernandez on the COVID-19 injured list on Friday. They recalled center fielder Jarren Duran and right-handed pitcher John Schreiber from Triple-A Worcester.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.