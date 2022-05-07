Giannis Antetokounmpo refrains from criticizing referees, instead embraces physical play

Antetokounmpo clearly was contemplating saying something about the officiating, a point of contention in Milwaukee’s 103-101 victory. But he ultimately decided against it, probably in part because the Bucks had just taken a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series against the Celtics and also in part because a Bucks official discouraged him from doing so.

“How much does it cost if I say something about the ref?” he asked, grinning. “It is $20,000?”

MILWAUKEE — After his team held on until the very last second for a hard-fought victory Saturday evening, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a very important question during his postgame news conference.

“It’s a lot of money, huh?” Antetokounmpo said. “So, I should not do it and save my money. Better to pay for diapers.”

“I wouldn’t do it,” the Bucks official concurred.

Instead, Antetokounmpo gave a more diplomatic response, acknowledging the uptick in physicality and contact allowed during the postseason. He stressed the importance of not getting caught up in the whistles.

“Sometimes they’re going to call it; sometimes they’re not going to call it,” he said. “No matter what the call is going to be, we keep playing through it. We don’t beg. We don’t expect. We just stay focused on our game plan.”

The griping about the officiating started in the first quarter Saturday, when Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had to be held back by his own players because officials didn’t call a charge on a Jayson Tatum drive that sent Wesley Matthews to the ground. Budenholzer, furious with the no-call, argued with referee Zach Zarba, but was not hit with a technical foul.

That level of physical play continued throughout the game.

In the second quarter, with an open lane to the basket, Tatum went up for a dunk only to have Antetokounmpo challenge him at the rim. The contact sent Tatum into the stanchion, and then he fell to the floor, where he remained for a few extra moments before walking to the bench holding his left wrist. The play was reviewed for a flagrant foul but stayed a common foul.

Then, in the third quarter, Grant Williams and Antetokounmpo got tangled up, with Antetokounmpo ending up on the floor and Williams almost coming with him. Bucks staffers immediately ran out to separate the two before anything escalated. That play was also reviewed for a possible flagrant foul, but was not upgraded, either.

“Ref, you suck!” chants immediately poured down at Fiserv Forum.

But the replay reviews were hardly the only examples of heavy contact. Williams and Antetokounmpo both ended up on the floor later in the second half, with Williams getting whistled for a foul away from the ball. Brook Lopez and Marcus Smart each picked up their third personal on a rare double-foul call. Robert Williams had to visit the locker room after Bobby Portis inadvertently elbowed him in the face. Wesley Matthews nearly took out Derrick White while fighting for a loose ball near Boston’s bench.

The Celtics and Bucks both pride themselves on their high defensive play, so staying physical and crowding the opponents’ space is a key part of their game plans. But things definitely seemed to ratchet up a notch Saturday.

“It’s playoff basketball and it’s going to be a little bit more physical,” Antetokounmpo said. “If you’re about that, you’re about that. If you’re not, you’re going to shy away from it. I don’t think any of our teammates shy away from it.”

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said he embraces the postseason, especially as a defender because the referees allow players to get away with more contact.

“It kind of shows the toughness of people; it shows what you’re made of,” Holiday said. “It makes men out of boys. Coming down the stretch, you see who is going to take over or who is going to get a stop. It’s fun.”

Antetokounmpo has said before that he, too, relishes this style of play — and his willingness to stay aggressive and fight through contact showed . The two-time MVP put forth his best stat line of the series: a game-high 42 points on 16-of-30 shooting, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists. He scored in a variety of ways, primarily powering his way to the rim but also knocking down a handful of jumpers.

After one of the worst playoff performances of his career in Game 2, Antetokounmpo said he didn’t alter much. He focused on his mindset, one that helped propel him and the Bucks to a championship last season and one that prepares him for the exact type of play in Game 3.

“At the end of the day, I’m not going to change something that’s been working for me,” he said. “I live or die with it. It’s worked for me. It’s made me who I am, just being aggressive, just playing with an edge. No matter if I shoot an air ball, no matter if I miss a shot or miss my teammates, just keep coming and just keep chipping away one possession at a time.”

His coach and teammates have come to expect it.

“The physicality that he takes in a game, the hits, to still finish and score,” Budenholzer said. “That’s how he’s built. He’s an incredible player that plays with his teammates, plays the right way, competes, plays through contact, and plays through physicality in a big time way.”

Added center Brook Lopez: “He obviously has lots of guys being physical with him, throwing themselves at him when he’s trying to get into his moves and make plays for himself and everyone else. He does a great job of just sticking with it, staying in the game, and just keeping his mojo through all that. He goes through a lot out there, and it can be frustrating at times. He does a great job of just letting it go like water off his back.”

While Antetokounmpo may have wanted to say something critical about the way the game was called, he certainly does not shy away from its physical, gritty nature. Neither does the rest of his team. It’s playoff basketball, after all.

“Two aggressive teams,” Holiday said. “Two teams that love to sit down and play defense. I imagine it’s going to be like that for the rest of the series.”

“Both teams are very physical,” echoed Budenholzer. “I don’t think anything has surprised us. It’s what we should expect going forward.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.