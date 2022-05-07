Ilya Samsonov backs Capitals’ 6-1 rout of Panthers in Game 3

Samsonov made 29 saves in his first start this postseason, taking over for Vitek Vanecek and giving teammates and coach Peter Laviolette exactly what they hoped for out of a goaltender whose play ranges from stellar to suspect. From big saves in tight on Florida captain Aleksander Barkov to the stop on Sam Reinhart that ignited the chants, this was the best of Samsonov at the most opportune time.

Chants of “Sammy! Sammy!” followed one of many important saves he made in Washington’s 6-1 rout of Florida in Game 3 on Saturday in Washington. Samsonov rebounded after allowing an early goal and the Capitals bounced back from a blowout loss in Game 2 to take a lead in the series against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers.

“I am ready all the time,” he said. “Sometimes you start playoffs, sometimes another goalie, but you need to get ready for every game. I understand if you want to win, you need to win 16 games.”

The Capitals would take two more this round to start. Game 4 is Monday in Washington.

Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play and assisted on T.J. Oshie’s power-play goal. Marcus Johansson, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and Garnet Hathaway also scored and John Carlson contributed an empty-netter for the Capitals, who shook off a 5-1 loss in Game 2 and an early deficit in Game 3 behind the play of their new starting goaltender and a stingy effort that stymied the NHL’s best regular-season offense.

“We all know playoffs have their swings and momentums,” said Oshie, who redirected Ovechkin’s shot past Sergei Bobrovsky for his goal. “A team wins one game, the other team is going to make some adjustments and come at you twice as hard the next game. They did that in Game 2 and it was our turn to respond in Game 3, and I think the boys did a really good job from the drop of the puck all the way through.”

Samsonov got the nod over Vanecek in net after stopping all 17 shots in relief Thursday. He got off to a rough start, giving up a goal to league MVP candidate Jonathan Huberdeau less than three minutes in — then stopped every shot he saw the rest of the way.

“A little bit nervous the first five minutes, but it’s just normal for a goalie,” Samsonov said. “After a couple saves, I feel pretty good physically, mentally.”

Toronto holds off Panthers

Jack Campbell had 32 saves — including three to protect the lead on a late power play — and Toronto took a 2-1 series lead in the first-round Eastern Conference matchup Saturday. Ilya Mikheyer had two empty-net goals in the final two minutes, and Morgan Rielly, Colin Blackwell, and David Kampf also scored for Toronto. Ross Colton and Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 31 saves …Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots, and Minnesota took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference playoff series with a victory over the Blues. Joel Erickson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Greenway, Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin also scored as the Wild improved to 8-8 all-time in Game 3s. Fleury, playing in a 16th consecutive Stanley Cup playoffs, earned his 92nd career playoff win. St. Louis lost Torey Krug to a lower body injury early in the first period. Krug is the third Blues defensemen to get hurt in the series … Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and Edmonton dominated the Kings, 8-2. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and assist for the Oilers, who lead the first-round series 2-1. He is the third Edmonton player in the past 25 years to score in each of the first three games of a postseason, joining McDavid (2020) and Bill Guerin (1998). Cody Ceci had three assists and Mike Smith made 44 saves. Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist while Phillip Danault also scored for Los Angeles, who had a 45-37 advantage in shots on goal. Jonathan Quick allowed four goals and made 13 saves while Cal Petersen gave up four goals while making 16 saves.

Krug to miss Game 4

Torey Krug will not play for the St. Louis Blues against the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round on Sunday because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman appeared to injure his leg when he checked Wild forward Matt Boldy before limping off the ice in the first period of a 5-1 loss in Game 3 on Friday.

“It’s lower body, it’s going to be some time,” Blues coach Craig Berube said Saturday. “It’s unfortunate, like I said, but we’ve got to try and do what we can do and control what we can control. Guys got to go in there and do the job.”

Krug is the third defenseman for the Blues to be injured in as many games.