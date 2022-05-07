It was a tough finish, but all is not lost for Celtics

It was initially ruled a bucket and the final score was fixed at 103-103. For a second, it looked like we were going into overtime.

Marcus Smart, rebounding his own intentionally missed free throw, had first crack with 4 seconds left. No good. Then Robert Williams tipped it back onto the rim. Not quite. Then Jrue Holiday got a hand on it and almost put it in the wrong basket. No. Finally, Al Horford tapped it through the hole just after the horn sounded.

MILWAUKEE — The ball bounded back and forth, in and out, pinball-like, almost in slow motion.

But Horford’s tap came after the red lights around the backboard lit. It was too late to save the Celtics for OT. A quick review revealed what we pretty much already knew.

Bucks 103, Celtics 101. See you Monday for Game 4 at Fiserv Forum.

Fear the Deer, Boston. It’s real. The Celtics may have been playing the NBA’s best ball since January, but they don’t have a birthright to the championship round. They are going to have to win at least one game in Major Goolsby’s Neighbor’s House. And they are a full seven hard wins from getting to the NBA Finals.

But for some strange reason I feel better about them today than I did this excruciating Game 3 loss.

The Celts were not very good in Game 3. After shooting like Sam Jones in Game 2 at home, they couldn’t put the ball in Lake Michigan Saturday. They shot 38 percent from the floor and made only 9 of 33 threes. Jayson Tatum had the worst playoff game of his career (4 of 19, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 3 turnovers in 41 minutes). Boston fell behind by 14 in the third and trailed 80-67 at the start of the fourth. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 on 16 of 30 shots and was Chamberlain-esque with 12 rebounds and 8 assists.

Despite all of that, the Celtics almost won this game. They made seven of their first eight shots to start the fourth and scared the hell out of the World Champs. Boston looked like the better team. They clawed all the way back and took a lead with less than two minutes to play.

But Smart missed a wide-open 3 in the final minute. Then Tatum fell down guarding Holiday and Holiday scored an ugly basket. Then, with 4.6 seconds left, trailing by 3, Smart was grabbed by Holiday and awarded only two free throws when maybe the zebras should have given him three. Anyone who watches Smart regularly would know that he was on his way into launching a shot when he got wrapped up by Holiday.

“It was a poor no call,’’ said Celtics coach Ime Udoka, not one to complain about officials. “It was a shot. [Smart] was curling into it and he was on the way up. He caught the ball, he was turning into his shot and his feet were set. I saw it in person, but also on the film. He was going into his shot and got fouled on the way up.’’

Smart made the first free throw to cut it to 103-101, then had to miss on purpose. The final scrum of tips and taps was torture in every barroom back in Boston.

The missed call on Smart’s would-be 3 is not the only lament back in the Hub of Hoop. Celtic fans waste a lot of energy complaining about Giannis’s charging, his traveling, and his Euro-step. It’s frustrating to see Boston players bouncing off Antetokounmpo like the pins at Sammy White’s old Bowladrome. Forget about it. You are not going to get that call. Giannis is a two-time league MVP and plays a humble game with respect to officials. Don’t waste time hoping for justice. You’d going to have to beat him while he is allowed to do this.

It’s best to try to get him in foul trouble; throw every available body into the lane and take the charge every time he comes downhill from the foul line. Grant Williams drew a change in the first half of Game 3 and Giannis has three personals before halftime.

But the Greek Freak roamed the floor without picking up No. 4 in the third. In a one-minute stretch he threw down an unstoppable dunk, went to the other end and swatted a Tatum jumper (Tatum wanted a goaltend), then went back on offense and dunked again.

It was a game with 15 lead changes, but almost all of them came in the choppy first half. Things changed in the fourth minute of the second half when — with the game tied, 54-54 — Giannis was wrapped up, in bear-hug fashion by Grant Williams. It wasn’t exactly Kevin McHale clotheslining Kurt Rambis in the ‘84 Finals, but it energized the Bucks. Milwaukee went on a 10-2 run and pushed its lead to 14 before watching the Celtics roar in the fourth.

Game on. Series on.

Don’t lose again Monday night.

