It’ll be Next Gen vs. Old School at Darlington Raceway

“It kept me up this week thinking about that,” said Ross Chastain, who has won twice this season. “The Cup car right now is just so volatile to drive, especially the first few laps of practice, and I don’t expect Darlington to be easy.”

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It’s Next Gen vs. Old School when NASCAR’s new racer takes on its oldest superspeedway at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

The adage is that only the most experienced pilots succeed at the track called “Too Tough To Tame.” Only a handful of racers — Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Larson — took part in a tire test here last month, according to track president Kerry Tharp.

Advertisement

Tire falloff seemed as severe as always, Tharp said, although defending Cup champion Larson had some difficulty finding a balance at the test.

“Kyle spun and hit the wall a couple of times,” Tharp said.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Erik Jones, who won here in 2019, believes things can’t be much different from always. Darlington is always a handful as drivers are forced to run close to the wall — and avoid the dreaded “Darlington Stripe” — to compete.

Turns 1 and 2 are shaped differently from 3 and 4 (the result of a minnow pond that builder Harold Brasington contractually could not fill in), meaning racers can’t rest easy entering the corners.

“I expect a lot of sliding around, just like always,” said Brad Keselowski, a former NASCAR champion who won the Southern 500 here in 2018.

The Next Gen reviews have been positive in the first half of this season. There have been nine drivers winning the first 11 races, with only Chastain and William Byron taking the checkered flag more than once.

Chances are strong it will be a Hendrick Motorsports driver out front at the end of Sunday’s 293-lap race.

Advertisement

Chase Elliott won Dover’s rain-delayed race, becoming the last of Hendrick’s four entries to win a race this season. He likes what he’s seen of the Next Gen car so far and expects his team to have another strong showing at NASCAR’s most unconventional track.

Elliott said he hadn’t been able to put a complete race together until last week’s win at the Monster Mile.

“We just have to better execute for the entirety of the event,” he said. “I think as long as we’re doing those things we can run and compete with the best of the garage.”

***

Justin Allgaier put JR Motorsports in victory lane for the third consecutive week in the Xfinity Series by winning at Darlington on Saturday.

Allgaier ended a 34-race winless streak when he passed AJ Allmendinger to start a two-lap sprint following a caution and cruised the final 2.7 miles to give team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. another victory in NASCAR’s second-tier series.

Noah Gragson won two weeks ago at Talladega Superspeedway and Josh Berry won last week at Dover Motor Speedway. Allgaier was a nonfactor at Talladega and a runner-up a week later.

This was a minor breakthrough, even though it was Allgaier’s 17th career victory in the Xfinity Series. It was his first in a year, with the last also coming at Darlington. He’s been in the mix plenty since, just not the first one across the finish line.

Advertisement

Allgaier treated this one like it’s been a while, too. He thanked everyone he could think of, grabbed the checkered flag, and walked the outside wall while shaking hands and celebrating with fans.

“Got the job done,” said Allgaier, who was forced to start the race from the back of the field. “I’m super pumped ... We’ve been doing this way too long. You know how this feels, and this feels great to get back to victory lane. We’ll hopefully carry this momentum on for a few more weeks.’’

Allgaier had little resistance for the win. He lined up outside Allmendinger on the final restart with much newer tires and zipped by the leader as the green flag dropped. No one got near him over the final two laps, either.

Gragson finished second, followed by Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek, and Sam Mayer. Allmendinger faded and finished eighth.

Chevrolet took home seven of the top 10 spots, including all three from Kaulig Racing. It was Allmendinger’s 11th consecutive top-10 finish for Kaulig.

The series takes a week off before returning at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21.