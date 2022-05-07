Jenna Taylor fits right into new spot, sparks Woburn softball past Latin Academy

Taylor went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs Saturday to lead the 15th-ranked Tanners to a 9-2 nonleague victory over Latin Academy at Library Park in Woburn. She ignited a rally in the third inning with a game-tying single, and blew the game open the next inning with a three-run inside-the-park homer.

Sigsbury shifted the senior captain to the two-spot in the lineup and Taylor responded with clutch hitting.

Woburn softball coach Courtney Sigsbury knew she could get more productivity out of Jenna Taylor.

“She’s a phenomenal soccer player, she played on a phenomenal basketball team,” Sigsbury said. “She’s a quiet kid, her and [senior co-captain] Cora [Soderquist] are the hardest workers at practice. I think she’s found her groove as a senior leader in the second hole.”

Junior Morgan Barmash was steady from the circle for the Tanners (12-2), generating 12 strikeouts and going the distance, allowing just five hits by the Dragons (8-5). She was 2 for 3 at the dish as well, hitting a solo homer and driving in three. Cora Soderquist and her freshman sister, Madi, each went 2 for 3, with Madi swiping two bases.

Morgan Barmash struck out 12 and allowed just five hits in Woburn's win. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

It was a 1-0 deficit early for the Tanners, but Taylor drove in Madi Soderquist to tie the game in the third inning. Barmash singled to score Taylor, sophomore Brianna d’Arrigo singled to score Barmash, and freshman Hannah Niemszyk singled to score courtesy runner sophomore Mia Hutchinson.

“We’re kind of a slow starting team, because we’re so young,” Sigsbury said. “We were actually chasing a run which we’ve done most of the year. I wish we’d turn and be on the attack but we’re so young so it’s hard to put the pedal to the metal.”

Taylor’s inside-the-park blast in the fourth inning gave the Tanners a commanding lead and more than Barmash needed to close the game on the mound.

“Morgan was an all-scholastic, she was an MVP, the kids believe in her,” Sigsbury said.

Sigbury said she’s “super proud” of her three returning players, leading her young team (two sophomores and the rest freshmen), as they compete atop the Middlesex Liberty Division.

“After not knowing March and April what we were going to do, [we’re] starting to see them hit their stride in early May and hopefully through June,” Sigsbury said. “It’s not easy having a young team and [just] two seniors. I don’t think a lot of people thought we’d be in the position we are now.”

Latin Academy's Colleen Buckley puts the tag on Woburn's Cora Soderquist. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Brooks 3, Phillips Exeter 0 — Andover resident Jackie Giordano earned the complete game shutout, striking out eight and surrendering only four hits for Brooks (5-3) in the Independent School League win.

Baseball

Amesbury 5, Georgetown 4 — Cam Stanley (2 for 3) walked it off with a single in the eighth inning as the Indians (8-5) captured the Cape Ann win. Jake Harring belted a homer.

Austin Prep 11, Arlington Catholic 2 — The top-ranked Cougars (13-0, 7-0 CCL) clinched their seventh straight Catholic Central League North title with the win.

BB&N 3, Tabor 2 — Brady McCutchen smacked a two-run double in the sixth inning to propel BB&N (5-3) to the Independent School League win.

Bishop Fenwick 14, Matignon 1 — Mike Williams struck out four and walked one across five innings, earning a complete game Catholic Central League win for the Crusaders (6-10). Chris Faraca, Mike Faragi and Bryce Leaman drove in three runs apiece to spur the offense.

Bishop Stang 3, Archbishop Williams 0 — Jacob Laudati struck out seven and walked three in seven shutout innings to maintain his 0.00 ERA on the season, and a two-run double by Cam Letourneau (2 for 3) in the bottom of the fifth broke open the scoring to give the No. 15 Spartans (9-1) a Catholic Central League win.

Danvers 7, Malden Catholic 6 — Tyler O’Neill (3 hits, 3 runs) scored the walkoff run on an error after pitching 2⅔ innings in relief to earn the nonleague win for the Falcons (9-5).

East Boston 8, Winthrop 2 — Mike O’Neill went the distance, striking out 10 for the Jets (11-0) in a nonleague win. Andry Marte went 2 for 4, knocking in three runs. Joel Valera and Richard Santiago each drove in two.

Lynnfield 7, Belmont 0 — Ben Mullin hurled a complete game shutout, allowing only three hits for the Pioneers (4-8) in the nonleague win.

Nobles 6, St. Mark’s 0 — Peyton Rose (8 strikeouts, 0 walks) allowed three hits in a complete-game shutout, Jake Bollin smacked an RBI double, and Sean O’Connor scored two runs to lead the Bulldogs (5-4) to an Independent School League win.

Reading 11, Medford 1 — Colin Ensminger (2 hits) brought four runs in, and Matt Walsh (2 hits) ended the game in the fifth inning with a two-run double, securing the nonleague win for the No. 18 Rockets (11-2).

St. John Paul II 7, Mashpee 2 — Jake Walman (3 for 3, two RBIs) led the Lions (8-5) to the nonleague win. Mike Van Neste and Tim Adams each went 2 for 3, driving in a run, and Tyler Ross pitched six innings in a quality start, striking out five.

Xaverian 4, Wellesley 1 — Junior Cam Grindle pitched six innings of one-hit ball for the Hawks (6-7) to take the road nonconference victory.

Boys’ lacrosse

Hingham 10, Glastonbury (Conn.) 5 — Senior Henry Crean (3 goals) and junior Joe Hennessey (2 goals) led the fourth-ranked Harbormen (13-1) to the nonleague win in Hingham.

Girls’ lacrosse

Old Rochester 12, Weymouth 9 — Maddie Wright had a terrific game with six goals and three assists for the Bulldogs (10-2) to take the nonleague victory. Kelly Quinlan added four goals.

Phillips Exeter 9, Brooks 9 — Molly Driscoll (4 goals) and Lydia Tangey (3 goals) led the scoring for Brooks (7-3-1), and Lucy Adams made eight saves in the nonleague tie.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.