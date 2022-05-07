fb-pixel Skip to main content
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Joe Lauzon’s UFC showdown with ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone canceled

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated May 7, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Makwan Amirkhani's gum shield is seen on the apron as he celebrates beating Mike Grundy during UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall at the The O2 Arena on March 19 in London.Justin Setterfield/Getty

Joe Lauzon’s highly-anticipated fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 274 has been canceled after Cerrone had to withdraw with a non-COVID related illness.

“Unfortunately, they think what might have happened is Donald ate something bad,” said longtime UFC color commentatorJoe Rogan on the ESPN broadcast. “Because he was throwing up, he couldn’t keep food down. He felt terrible. They tried to give him time to recover but I talked to Dr. [Jeff] Davidson and it was just not going to happen.”

The two were scheduled to fight in the pay-per-view opener at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. It was to be Lauzon’s first fight since October 2019, when the Bridgewater resident defeated Jonathan Pearce 1:33 into the first round at UFC Boston at TD Garden.

Both Cerrone and Lauzon made weight and looked to be in good health at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

As of Saturday evening, there was no word on if the lightweight bout would be rescheduled for the two long-established veterans that have combined for 13 Fights of the Night and 20 other postfight bonuses.

