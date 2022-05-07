Joe Lauzon’s UFC showdown with ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone canceled

Joe Lauzon’s highly-anticipated fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 274 has been canceled after Cerrone had to withdraw with a non-COVID related illness.

“Unfortunately, they think what might have happened is Donald ate something bad,” said longtime UFC color commentatorJoe Rogan on the ESPN broadcast. “Because he was throwing up, he couldn’t keep food down. He felt terrible. They tried to give him time to recover but I talked to Dr. [Jeff] Davidson and it was just not going to happen.”

The two were scheduled to fight in the pay-per-view opener at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. It was to be Lauzon’s first fight since October 2019, when the Bridgewater resident defeated Jonathan Pearce 1:33 into the first round at UFC Boston at TD Garden.