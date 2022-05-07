Joel Embiid’s return for 76ers changes the dynamic of its series with the Heat

“Down 2-0, I had to do really everything possible to be out there, no matter how I was feeling,” Embiid said.

His mere presence in the lineup changed the 76ers’ fortunes, and perhaps their chances against Miami in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The 76ers are not only alive, but Embiid is well enough to make them 2-point favorites in Sunday’s Game 4, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid’s final line in the box score Friday looked a bit pedestrian compared to his usual MVP numbers. But the Philadelphia 76ers center played Game 3 anyway. With a thumb that needs a surgery. With a broken face. And just days after suffering a concussion.

Embiid tightened the 76ers’ defense and helped open the lane for Tyrese Maxey and the outside for Danny Green. Both players scored 21 points and showed how everyone on the Sixers benefits with Embiid in the lineup. Embiid is playing with a mask for the forseeable future because of a right orbital fracture; during breaks in action, he constantly lifted the mask and wiped sweat off his face.

But with the season at stake, Embiid knows how vital he is to a 76ers' championship run. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor in 36 minutes.

“I didn’t think I had a lot of energy, honestly,” he said. “I was really trying to really get through it. Kind of, you just use my presence out there as a decoy. I feel like I pride myself really defensively. And I feel like that’s where my presence is really felt. On the defensive end. So that’s one of the main reasons why playing, I thought I could have a huge impact.”

Embiid’s return after sitting out the first two games only added to Miami’s misery. The Heat missed 23 of 30 3-point attempts, were outrebounded, and had only two players in double-digit scoring.

“He’s been like that for his entire career, but that’s not really the reason why we lost that game,” guard Jimmy Butler said. “We didn’t get back, we turned the ball over, we didn’t get stops, we fouled. There was a lot that went into that, but he is a big part of it.”

Big breakthrough for Dallas against Phoenix

The Heat had some company when it came to dropping Game 3 on the road. Luka Doncic had 26 points and 13 rebounds and helped the Dallas Mavericks get back in their series against the Phoenix Suns with a victory.

The Dallas superstar had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Mavericks turned up the defensive pressure to get back in their Western Conference semifinal series with Phoenix. The Mavericks spoiled Chris Paul’s 37th birthday, forcing the 17-year pro into his most turnovers in any half of a playoff game with seven before the break.

Dallas cut the Suns’ series lead to 2-1 and ended an 11-game losing streak against Phoenix, regular season included. Game 4 is Sunday in Dallas.

“Energy, man,” Doncic said of the best Dallas defensive showing of the series. “The crowd gets you going. The energy and the execution were better. That’s what we’ve got to do every game.”

Paul didn’t have any more turnovers after halftime, but the Suns finally struggled with their shooting when they weren’t turning it over. Phoenix shot 45 percent, ending a run of at least 50 percent shooting in the playoffs at eight games.

“It felt like all seven of ‘em were back to back to back,” said Paul, whose career high for a game in the playoffs is eight turnovers. “If I don’t turn the ball over like that I feel like it’s a different game.”

Jae Crowder scored 19 for Phoenix, but the Mavericks limited the impact of Devin Booker in much the same way they did Paul. Booker scored 18 but was just 2 of 7 inside the 3-point line, and Paul had 12 on just nine shots (five made) in the Suns’ lowest-scoring game of the season.

Doncic just missed a triple-double with nine assists, while Jalen Brunson led Dallas with 28 points after struggling in the two losses in Phoenix when Doncic averaged 40 points but didn’t get enough help.

“I found a way to bounce back tonight,” Brunson said. “I just can’t be satisfied with this. Sunday’s going to be another brutal game. I have to bring the same energy, the same intensity, the same everything.”